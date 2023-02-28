Six Cork sites included on 2022 Environmental Protection Agency priority action list

Two of the Cork sites were included on the EPA National Priority Sites List for issues relating to ‘discharges to water’.

AN Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report has named six locations in Cork as being among the 13 identified by the body that were included on their ‘National Priority Sites’ list summary over the course of last year.

The EPA has developed a ranking system for industrial and waste licensed sites, which the agency uses to target enforcement their enforcement efforts at the poorest ranking ones to “drive improvements in environmental compliance.”

Under the system a score is attached to each site based on four indicators: complaints, incidents, compliance investigations and non-compliance with their licence.

For the second year in succession Gairdini - Trading as Munster Joinery in Ballydesmond, Kanturk-based North Cork Co-Op Creameries Ltd , the Cork County Council managed Ballyguyroe Landfill site near Killdorrery and Timoleague Agri Gen Ltd were included on the list, which was published under the EPA’s Industrial and Waste Enforcement summary for 2022.

The other two Cork sites included on the list were Forge hill Recycling Ltd in Cork City and Timoleague-based Staunton Foods Ltd.

The EPA report said the issues with Gairdini - Trading as Munster Joinery and North Cork Creameries Ltd related to ‘discharges to water’, while the issue with the Ballyguyroe Landfill site related to “landfill management’.

In relation to Agri Gen Ltd, the EPA said the issue of contention related to ‘infrastructure & management’, Forge Hill Recycling to ‘waste management’ and Staunton Foods Ltd to ‘noise’.

The EPA summary pointed out that inspectors had visited the North Cork Co-Op, Staunton Foods and Forge Hill Recycling site on more than 10 occasions over the course of 2022.

The agency said these were among 1,434 site inspection carried out across the country during 2022, 58 of which were undertaken at unlicensed sites, This was an 11% increase on 2021, with 87% of the inspections unannounced.

The EPA said it had received 1,357 complaints over the course of 2022 (a 9% decrease from 2021) relating to 106 sites, with 10 of those sites accounting for more than three-quarters of total complaints.

Noise (729) and smells (560) accounted for 54% and 41% respectively of all complaints lodged during 2022.

In total 12 prosecutions were secured in 2022 by the EPA through the courts, with fines totalling €14,650 imposed and costs of €111,103 awarded to the agency.

Among them were fines totalling €9,750 and costs of €20,340,55 against Cork County Council for breaching the conditions of their waste licence at the Ballyguyroe Landfill site.

Among the changes Cork County Council pleaded guilty to were that on four dates in 2021 the authority failed to ensure leachate levels at the site did not exceed prescribed limits.

As defined by the EPA on their website leachate is any liquid percolating through deposited waste and emitted from or contained within a landfill.

The EPA confirmed that €1 billion had been secured to “protect the taxpayer in the event of an environmental accident or incident at a licensed site.’

Commenting on the publication of the latest National Priority List the director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, Dr Tom Ryan, said the 13 sites were “the subject of targeted enforcement action.”

“While this represents only 1.5 % of the total sites licensed by the EPA, it is disappointing that the food and drink sector continues to make up a significant proportion of these. A small number of sites is threatening the green sustainable image that sector endeavours to project,” said Dr Ryan.

“Our aim is to ensure that all sites, across all sectors, resolve their environmental issues, return to compliance and operate without giving cause for complaints from their neighbours,” he added.

For more information about the work of the Environmental Protection Agency visit www.epa.ie.