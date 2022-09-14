Site value tax to target vacant sites: report

The former Central Hotel - Mallow Park Hotel has been cited as a derelict site during Dáil debates.

A NEW charge on vacant properties proposed in a new report could lead to the transformation of many towns and villages in Cork and throughout the country, the Green Party has suggested.

The Site Value tax would replace commercial rates and could bring 50,000 vacant building, more than 17,000 of which are in Cork, back into use.

The suggestion is contained in a report issued by the Commission on Tax and Welfare.

Green Party Planning Spokesman, Steven Matthew TD, introduced a Bill in the Dáil earlier this year to tackle the issue of vacancy.

““We have a housing crisis and these recommendations would encourage the reuse of vacant and derelict buildings to provide much needed homes.

“Across our towns and cities there are many thousands of buildings that are suitable for conversion and refurbishment for homes for families and individuals.

“Bringing life back to town centres is a key Green Party policy.

“This is good for local business and for the viability of public transport and other public services.”

The report’s proposals have been welcomed by Cork based anti dereliction campaigner Frank O’Connor.

"It’s very positive to bring it all together and that all land will be registered – and it’s also great there will be windfall tax.

"It’s crucial that the long promised vacancy tax is also included but should cover both empty houses and commercial buildings.”