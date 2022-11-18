Sister Michael loses out to Ricky Gervais in TV Choice comedy awards

Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael in the hit comedy series, Derry Girls, brought along her co-star, Kathy Kiera Clarke (who plays Aunt Sarah) to the TV Choice Awards where she lost out to Ricky Gervais.

When the shiny envelop was opened and the name of Ricky Gervais read out as the winner of the Best Comedy Performance at the TV Choice gala night this week, Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney who played a starring role as the formidable nun, Sister Michael, in the Channel 4 comedy hit, Derry Girls, was disappointed but her humour did not dim.

"I was robbed,” the actress, who hails from Aherla but who has strong links with the Múscraí Gaeltacht in Cork, tweeted.

The actress who also presents the Great British Pottery Throw Down, a ceramic version of the Great British Bake Off, had some more choice remarks to make on her twitter feed but they cannot be repeated here.

Ricky Gervais won the award for his role in the Netflix comedy After Life, a series about a newspaper reporter who is in despair after losing his wife to cancer.

It is clear that Siobhan was determined to have a good night out and eschewed the black and white colour scheme of her most famous role to date in favour of a pink dress she acquired on a plus sized vintage site on instagram called @thegreenhangervintage.

"Let’s be honest, designers don’t do plus sized (18-20) off the rail unless they are @VinandOmi or @SaraONeillArt coz they are punk and sound.”

She also got her make up artist to come and help her get her make up sorted for the evening.

"She came down from Stoke to do me up.

"She knows how odd I am and how fluffy my hair is.

"And she sent me out the door feeling lovely.

"I’m so lucky.”

Her date for the evening was her Derry Girls co-star, Kathy Kiera Clarke who plays Aunt Sarah in the show.

"My date for the night was this icon," she said, "I f***ed up by bringing a date more handsome than myself. But it was worth it for the giggles and craic. I love you KK."

The evening was a success by Siobhán’s own account even though she didn’t win the award.

"But totally worth it for the craic and giggles,” she said. “I lost out to Gervais.

"But he didn’t even turn up.

"AND I stole a bottle of Prosecco from the after party. SO WHO IS THE REAL WINNER HERE."

The actress will shortly be re-appearing on our screens in a new Disney Plus superhero series called ‘Extraordinary’.

It’s not quite Marvel Universe material. It might be actually entertaining.

"‘I swear to God, they’re the funniest scripts I’ve read since Derry Girls.”

‘It’s really, really, really funny,’ she insists. ‘It’s cool, you’ve got superpowers, but the gags are hilarious.’

Considering it’s coming from Disney, it’s a fair question – is it a children’s show?

‘God, no!’ said Siobhán in response.

“I got the call that the Mouse wanted me,” she said

“I stopped laughing about 20 minutes later and I asked “Is it a kid’s show? I presume it’s a kids show”.

‘And I read the script and I went “This is not a f***ing kids show. This is not a kids show.’

From creator Emma Moran, Extraordinary depicts a parallel London where, when you turn 18, you develop a superpower.

Siobhán plays the mother of two daughters: her eldest, in her early twenties, has not received any power.

‘It’s a great way of exploring how much of a f*** up you feel when you’re in your early twenties,’ Siobhán says. ‘When it seems everyone else has got their s*** together.’

Cork actress Máiréad Tyers leads the cast playing superpower-less Jen, and

Siobhán described her as ‘amazing’.

it’s not clear when Extraordinary will hit our screens. Shot in London, the scheduled air date has yet to be confirmed.