Sirius completes journey from Kyiv to North Cork

Nadia has got Sirus, the cat of her brother who is in a local militia in Ukraine, to North Cork.

A UKRAINIAN human rights worker who has made North Cork her home following her forced departure from Kyiv following the Russian invasion has managed to bring her brother’s cat to Ireland.

Nadia Dobrianska left Kyiv with a number of her family members on February 24 and they brought her brother’s cat, Sirius Black, named after the Harry Potter character, as far as Krakow in Poland.

Unfortunately, as there’s a ban on bringing pets on aircraft enforced by some but not all airlines, she had to leave Sirius with a friend in the Polish city as she made her way to Ireland but she vowed to return to be re-united with the family pet.

She left Ireland last week and flew from Dublin to Krakow and was re-united with her brother’s cat - and then she made her way from Krakow to Ireland on board a van operated by a charity which helps with pet transport.

“We’re both wrecked,” said Nadia, after the 5,000 km odyssey. “I’m delighted to be back in Ireland with Sirius and my brother is very happy that his pet is in Ireland at long last.”

At present Sirius is staying at a friend’s house in Cork City as there are dogs at the location where Nadia is at present.

A number of the Ukrainian arrivals who have landed in Millstreet have brought pets with them as they have fled their country due to the Russian invasion and others are making arrangements using services such as those used by Nadia to bring their pets to safety in Ireland.