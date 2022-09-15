SIPTU pledges to continue campaign to improve pay rates for early years workers

New deal will see more than 70% of workers in the sector receive a pay increase.

That was the pledge from Cork-based early years teacher and SIPTU union member Colette Fraser following the establishment of an Employment Regulation Order (ERO) setting minimum pay rates for the sector.

The pay deal, negotiated by SIPTU Organisers and activists on behalf of the union’s 6,000 members in the sector, setting legally binding pay rates came into effect on Thursday, September 15.

The scaled deal, which was signed off by Government earlier this month, will see the average rate of pay for early years educators with a QQI Level 5 qualification rise from €11.57 to a minimum of €13.

The new hourly minimum rate of pay for lead educators will rise to €14, graduate lead educators to €15.50, deputy managers to €15.70, managers to €16.50 and graduate managers to €17.25.

The pay terms of the ERO are financially supported by a new €221 million ‘Core Funding’ scheme and will see more than 70% of staff working within the early learning and childcare sector receive a pay increase.

Ms Fraser said the sector, which is made up of predominantly female staff, educates tens of thousands of children everyday “yet our profession has been one of the lowest paid jobs in Ireland.”

“Up to now a majority of early years educators have earned below the living wage of €12.90,” said Ms Fraser.

“This our first pay deal, not our last. The campaign for recognition, respect and professional pay and conditions will continue,” she pledged.

Fellow professional and SIPTU member Timms Crotty Quinlan said the signing of the ERO by the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, marked a historic milestone for the profession.

“After years of campaigning, we finally have our first pay deal. Thousands of Early Years Professionals will see a pay increase that will end poverty wages and set us on a path to professional pay and recognition.”

SIPTU organiser Eva Mitchell said that low pay had caused a major staffing crisis within the sector resulting in services struggling to recruit and retain staff.

“This pay deal, and future pay increases, means that early years professionals can plan to stay in their chosen profession in the long term. These incredible union activists and members are an example to all low paid workers and show that when you get together and organise a union you can change things for the better,” said Ms Mitchell.