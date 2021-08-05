Siobhán McSweeney among stars in West Cork filming adaption of Graham Norton’s novel Holding

STAR of Derry Girls, the Great British Pottery Throwdown and an increasing number of other high profile roles, Cork actor Siobhán McSweeney is currently filming in West Cork on ‘Holding’, penned by fellow Cork TV star, Graham Norton.

The Aherla born and raised TV star with strong links to the Múscraí Gaeltacht is playing the role of ‘vulnerable, messy Bríd Riordan’, the fiancé of a man who disappears leading to an investigation led by Conleth Hill, who played in Game of Thrones (GOT). Also starring is Oscar winner Brenda Fricker and Young Offenders’ star Demi Isaac Oviawe.