Siobhán in Paris for premiere of Derry Girls’ final series

Siobhán McSweeney as she appeared in a recent interview for the Sunday Independent. Pic: Lee Malone

Sister Michael - played by Aherla actress Siobhan McSweeney - casts a cold eye on the new series of Derry Giirls from behind the wheel of her...Delorean!

THE Cork born star of Derry Girls, Siobhán ‘Sister Michael’ McSweeney, was nowhere to be found when the third and final series of the comedy hit premiered this week.

Well, that’s not quite true, she was not in Derry for the premiere of the world wide phenomenon but in Paris where’s she’s won a much sought after residency at Le Centre Culturel Irlandaise where she’s joining a number of other artists from Ireland.

The actress from Aherla, with strong links to Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, is in the French capital for a month long sojourn along with sculptor Joe Hanley, comedienne Sarah Jane Scott and composer Xenia Pestova Bennett.

Not many details were given away about the content of the third series, the first episode of which was aired on Channel 4 on Tuesday night, but the minute long trailer did feature Sister Michael behind the wheel of a Delorean sports car, the same automobile used by Marty McFly in the Back to the Future film franchise.

Times have never been busier for the Cork thespian as her starring role on the TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel, Holding, landed her in west Cork last year for the filming of the series. While there she ‘broke her leg’ and had to be accommodated in a nursing home in Skibbereen. Her account of the the stay in the nursing home and how well she was looked after there has led to a lot of accommodation enquiries. The series, currently being shown on Virgin Media TV, is receiving rave reviews.

Siobhán is also playing a starring role in a gritty detective series set in Liverpool, Redemption, which is also due to be aired in Ireland.

In a recent cover interview for the Sunday Independent, Siobhán described her good fortune and her views on positive image in these uncompromising terms.

“I’m incredibly lucky. I am Destiny’s Child - the shoes on my feet, I bought them.

“I am going into stores with a wallet asking: Why can’t I wear your f-ing clothes?

“Don’t tell me you will take 6 or 8 months to make me some bespoke piece.

“I want to go into a shop like another woman and buy your f-ing clothes.

“There is nothing wrong with my body. I’m not celebrating it and I’m not denigrating it.

“It’s neutral - this flesh cage carries me around and it’s done very well and it would look f-ing amazing in one of your frocks!”