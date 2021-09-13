Sinnerboy set to follow the ‘Blueprint’ laid by Rory Gallagher at the Cork Opera House

The late, great Rory Gallagher in full flow. Tribute band Sinnerboy will recreate his legendary 1987 gig at the Cork Opera House in the same venue on October 29.

ON a November evening in 1987, after having not played his home city for some years, revered bluesman Rory Gallagher strode on the stage at the Cork Opera House for the first time in front of a packed audience of adoring fans.

What followed has gone down in musical folklore as one greatest gigs ever to grace any Irish venue, as Gallagher belted out a set-list of classic including ‘Tatoo’d Lady’, ‘Follow Me’, Loanshark Blues’ and ‘Out on the Western Plains’.

Such was the sense of anticipation surrounding the gig, RTÉ had their cameras there to record the occasion, with the subsequent documentary ‘Live in Cork’ held up as an iconic snapshot of Gallagher’s homecoming.

The film, which was released on video in 1990 and on DVD in 2009 has become something of a visual bible for Gallagher’s fans across the globe.

Tribute band Sinnerboy, who have brought Gallagher’s music to venues across Europe and the USA, will follow in his footsteps on Friday, October 29 at the Opera House by recreating that magical night in 1987.

The how was initially to have taken place on September 18 but has now been rescheduled.

The special gig, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Rory Gallagher’s eponymous debut album, will see Sinnerboy play the entire ‘Live in Cork’ recording before rounding the night off with many other Gallagher classics.

Sinnerboy’s credentials are second to none, with Rory Gallagher’s brother Donal quoted as saying about them “here is the proof that my brother’s music lives on”.

Gallagher cut his teeth playing with showbands before forming the band Taste in the early 1960s and after the band broke up in 1970, shortly after playing the Isle of Wight Festival embarked on a solo career.

During the 1970s and 1980s he recorded 14 albums amassing sales in excess of 30 million and collaborated with musical icons including Jerry Lee Lewis, Muddy Waters and Lonnie Donnegan.

He has been cited as an inspiration behind numerous renowned guitarists, with his music still as popular today as it ever was.

Rory Gallagher died in 1995 he died after suffering complications following a liver transplant at the age of 47 and is buried at St Oliver’s Cemetery, Carrigrohane

Tickets for the Sinnerboy show are available at www.corkoperahouse.ie priced at €20.