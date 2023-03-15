Cork

Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley fears lifting of eviction ban will leave many Cork tenants with ‘nowhere to go’

Figures show 500 notices to quit issued to Cork tenants during third quarter of 2022

Cork East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley has called on his fellow constituency Deputies to support his party’s Dáil motion to extend the eviction ban.

Residential Tenancy Board (RTB) figures show 4,741 notices to quit were issued across the State between July and September of last year prior to the introduction of the temporary eviction ban.

Cork East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley has called on his fellow constituency Deputies to support his party’s Dáil motion to extend the eviction ban.

Bill Browne

THE Sinn Féin TD for Cork East, Deputy Pat Buckley, has called for cross party constituency support for his party’s motion for an extension to the eviction ban.

The motion, which is due to come before the Dáil for debate next Tuesday with a vote to be taken the following evening, comes following the Government’s controversial decision not to extend the ban beyond the end of this month.

