Sinn Féin representative pledges reduction in pupil teacher ratio

Liadh Ní Riada has called for an end to overcrowding in school classrooms.

THE pupil-teacher ratio will be reduced to the European Union average of 20 pupils per teacher by September 24 should Sinn Féin be elected to Government, the party’s Cork North West candidate has said.

Liadh Ní Riada has claimed that the Irish education system is ‘underfunded, understaffed and overcrowded’ and has demanded these issues be addressed immediately.

In a statement issued this week by the SF candidate, it was disclosed that a school in Millstreet had been facing the prospect of 36 pupils in a classroom when the schools re-open on August 31. However, an application by the school principal to the Dept. of Education has granted to allow the school to recruit an additional teacher to avert that possibility.

“Sinn Féin in Government would reduce the pupil/teacher ratio in primary schools to the EU average of 20 children per class by September 2024, building additional classroom space required to implement this.

“I am calling on the Government to immediately undertake an audit of class sizes throughout the country, and work now to address this issue,” said Ms. Ní Riada.

“I want to see schools in Cork North West top of the league table for educational achievements, not for large overcrowding classrooms.”