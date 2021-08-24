Singer laments Croke Park throng

One of the rare masked spectotors at the All Ireland Final: An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with his wife Mary during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

22 August 2021; Supporters watch the parade before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A LEADING traditional singer from the Múscraí Gaeltacht has added her voice to the growing chorus of entertainment sector figures who are incredulous at the ongoing gig ban in line with pandemic restrictions following the thronging of Croke Park by maskless supporters for Sunday’s All Ireland Final.

Nell Ní Chróinín, the Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh singer with traditional super group Danú as well as a solo artist, was speaking on her experiences of lockdown during an interview this week on RTÉ Ráidiío na Gaeltachta.

She spoke of an event she had been scheduled to perform at in a theatre at the back of a pub but the concert was cancelled following an intervention from the authorities.

"The concert was to be in a theatre space at the back of the pub where at present customers are using to enjoy their meals.

"Up to 40 people are in the room eating at any one sitting.

"The proprietor wanted to have an hour long concert with just 20 fully vaccinated people but that was ruled out.”

She said it was very difficult to perform in front of a camera but with no audience. The concert would have been then broadcast on the pub’s facebook page.

"It’s not that I would have been putting people out dancing or anything like it – they would have had to sit at their tables for the hour of the concert.

"In other circumstances they would have been able to sit and eat a meal and have a few drinks over several hours.

"It’s difficult on people, particularly on those who are trying to earn a livelihood from the arts, and I’m talking of every kind of artist, and in particular when you see Croke Park full to the brim on Sunday.

Ms. Ní Chróinín’s message was echoed and amplified by the organiser of the very successful Indiependence Festival in Mitchelstown who recently wrote an open letter to An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, to warn of a massive number of job losses in the events sector if a plan wasn’t put in place to reopen events soon.

The resourceful festival organiser has just announced a series of limited attendance open air events, Autumn Air, which is due to take place in September.

"Two years without INDIE makes us really happy and a little nervous to announce Autumn Air. A series of 18 seated shows in Mitchelstown this September.

" It will be so good to see friends old and new and to hear live music again.

“These concerts are sold in pods of 4 or 6 people and public health guidance at the time of the concert will be adhered to.”

Among those performing are The Coronas, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Cormac Begley, Tolu Makay, The Frank & Walters and Bell X1. The events are scheduled to take place between September 8-12 and tickets are available on www.autumnair.live.