Significant progress on trio of north Cork road improvement projects

A SENIOR official with Cork County Council has confirmed a long-awaited programme of repair works along a stretch of the busy N72 road in Mallow will get underway next month.

In a memo to members of the local authority’s northern area committee the council’s director of roads and transportation services, Padraig Barrett, said the project was one of three local national secondary road projects being progressed this year.

Mr Barratt said that detailed design and contract documents for the Park Road and the Spa to Spa Glen sections of the N72 Annabella to Lackanamona scheme had been completed last year.

“Following receipt of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) approval, Cork County Council completed a tender competition for these sections in late 2022,” wrote Mr Barratt.

“TII approval to award the contract has been received and a construction start date for this scheme is now scheduled for February 13,” he added.

The upgrade works will incorporate a full road resurface, pavement upgrade and drainage works from the Annabella Roundabout through to the Park Road and Bridge Street, as well as at the Spa Road from Tip O’Neill Park to Ballylough Cross.

It is understood the project will be undertaken on a phased basis to limit disruption to traffic and that diversions may be in place along the route at certain times while the works are ongoing.

Full details of these will be outlined closer to the start date.

Confirmation of a start date for the project has been welcomed by local county councillor Gearóid Murphy (FF), who said it was long overdue.

“The Spa Road is currently in a treacherous condition, particularly given how busy it is and the high speed of vehicles using the stretch of road,” said Cllr Murphy.

“I have been advocating for this road to be resurfaced for years and am delighted to see a start date is finally in sight,” said Cllr Murphy.

“I have spoken to the engineers involved and impressed upon them the importance of the Spa Road being prioritised in this project,” he added.

Meanwhile, Padraig Barrett wrote that significant progress had also been made on two proposed improvement schemes along the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road.

Mr Barrett wrote that contract documents for the Annakisha road improvement scheme were completed in 2022 and a request submitted for the project to TII.

“TII approval to proceed to tender has been received in January and preparations are under way to commence a tender competition for this scheme in the coming weeks,” wrote Mr Barrett.

He said that tender documents had also been issued at the start of this month for works at Ballyenahan.

“Further to receipt of tenders, completion of satisfactory tender assessment process and receipt of TII funding approval, Cork County Council expects to be in a position to award a construction contract for this scheme in early 2023,” wrote Mr Barratt.

Mitcheltown-based Cllr Deirdre O’Brien (FF) said the progress update on the Ballyenahan project was “long overdue”.

“I’ve been pushing this appalling section of road for a long time.

2023 should see big improvement for N73 locally with ongoing realignment at Clogher/Waterdyke and the Annakisha improvements going to tender,” said Cllr O’Brien.