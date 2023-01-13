Cork

Significant progress on trio of north Cork road improvement projects

Work set to finally start next month on the long-awaited road resurfacing scheme along the N72 road in Mallow

The N72 Mallow scheme will incorporate resurfacing works on the Spa Road, parts of which have been described as &lsquo;treacherous&rsquo; by local county councillor Gearóid Murphy. Expand

corkman

Bill Browne

A SENIOR official with Cork County Council has confirmed a long-awaited programme of repair works along a stretch of the busy N72 road in Mallow will get underway next month.

In a memo to members of the local authority’s northern area committee the council’s director of roads and transportation services, Padraig Barrett, said the project was one of three local national secondary road projects being progressed this year.

