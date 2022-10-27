Significant funding increase for Cork LEADER regions 'will breathe new life into rural communities' - TD

Among the many projects in north Cork to benefit from LEADER funding is the Castlelyons Community Centre which received substantial support for upgrades including insulation, improvements to disability access and health and safety upgrades, the installation of LED lighting around the stage, a sound gantry and a new meeting room. Pictured are Castlelyons Community Centre committee, Cllr. William O’Leary, Cllr. Pat Hayes, Mr. Dave Foley and Mr. Sean Hegarty representing Avondhu/Blackwater Partnership. Pic Frank Morgan.

Rural areas in Cork will get a new lease of life after the allocations for the regions in the incoming LEADER und for the next five years were announced on Thursday, Cork North West TD Michael Creed has said.

The former Agriculture Minister welcomed the 50% increase in the fund for the 2023-7 period.

“The 3 subregional areas in Cork have been allocated €16.8m for the 2023-2027 period,” he said. “When taken in conjunction with the transitional funding for Cork in 2021 and 2022, this gives a total LEADER allocation of €20.9m for Cork for the 2021-2027 period.”

“For the corresponding 7-year period of 2014-2020, Cork had a core programme funding allocation (i.e. not including cooperation or food programme funding) of €13.9m. Today’s announcement represents a 50% increase of approximately €7m.

“This major investment will support hundreds of rural development and enterprise projects over the next five years. Because LEADER funding operates on a ground-up approach, it empowers local communities to deliver projects that will revitalise their towns and villages.

"The people who live in an area always know best what initiatives will enhance the quality of life of everyone in the locality.”

“I look forward to supporting local groups all over Cork North West who decide to apply for LEADER funding. The first stage of that process is to submit an Expression of Interest, after which eligible groups will be helped to develop their LEADER strategy.”