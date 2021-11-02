Siblings stars of stage and screen honoured

The November Cork Persons(s) of the Month, actor siblings Catherine and Eileen Walsh, sitting on either side of their proud mother Rita Walsh. Standing: (L-R) – Paudie Donegan, Lexus Cork; Pat Lemasney, Southern; Sandra Carey, Irish Examiner; Siobhan Howe, AM O’Sullivan PR and awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan. Photo: Tony O’Connell.

MULTI award winning stars of stage and screen, Cork sisters Catherine and Eileen Walsh have been honoured with one of their home counties most prestigious accolades.

The sisters, from Quakers Road in Cork City, have been recognised for their achievements during their respective acting careers with the joint Cork Person(s) of the Month award for November.

Predominantly a stage performer, Catherine Walsh trained at the Trinity College Samuel Beckett Centre and has been the subject of much critical acclaim for her performances over the years.

She won the 2002 Irish Times/ESB ‘Best Actress of the Year’ award for her role in Eugene O’Brien’s play ‘Eden’ and the 2013 AIMS/HB ‘Best Actress in a supporting role’ award for her role in the ‘Witches of Eastwick’.

Catherine has performed in more than 15-different stage productions over the course of her career, including Pegeen Mike in ‘Playboy of the Western World’ and Nora Burke in ‘In the Shadow of the Glen’ as part of the Druid Theatre company’s acclaimed production ‘Druid -Synge’ for the Galway Arts Festival and as part of the 2005 Edinburgh International Festival. She subsequently reprised both roles in 2006 at the Lincoln Centre Festival in New York.

Her screen credits include roles in TV shows include Holby City and Family for BBC and RTE in addition to appearing in 10 films, the most recent being ‘My Name is Emily’ in 2005.

The younger of the two sisters, Eileen Walsh also attended the Samuel Beckett Centre and it was during her time there she received an early career break playing the lead role of Runt in the stage version of Enda Walsh’s ‘Disco Pigs’.

She has gone on to appear in a number of high-profile movies including the ‘The Van’, ‘When Brendan Met Trudy’ and the Magdeline Sisters. Eileen won both the 2009 IFTA ‘Actress in a Lead Role’ and the New York Tribeca Film Festival’s ‘Best Actress’ Award for her work in the film ‘Eden’.

Her TV credits include roles in ‘Pure Mule’, Stefanie Preissner’s ‘Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope’, and most recently she starred alongside Sharon Horgan in the Netflix sitcom ‘Catastrophe’.

The sisters have also performed together in the 2017 Corcadorca production of Enda Walsh’s psychodrama ‘The Same’, in which they both played the role of Lisa, a girl who meets her future self 10-years down the line.

Cork Person of the Year awards organiser, Mallow native Manus O’Callaghan, said Catherine and Eileen were worthy winners of the joint November award.

“Every time Catherine Walsh steps on a stage it’s a major event and Eileen’s career on the big screen and TV has received recognition from film festivals in New York, London, Dublin and Cork,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

Catherine and Eileen Walsh’s names will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Person(s) of the Year, the winner of which will be announced at the annual gala awards lunch next January.