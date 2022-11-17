Shock as survey finds Irish fans secretly hopping on the England bandwagon for the World Cup

Irish fans voted Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal at the 1986 World cup against England as being the most iconic moment in World Cup history.

While 12% of Irish soccer fans asked said they would be supporting England in the Word Cup - almost a third of them said they would be doing so on the quiet. Image: www.fifa.com.

The poll, commissioned by betting company Ladbroke’s, offered an interesting, if not entirely unexpected, insight into the way many Irish fans feel about our neighbours across the water – as long as England lose it doesn’t matter how.

However, it may come as a shock to many that, in light of the fact that the ‘Boy’s in Green’ will not be at this year’s competition in Qatar, many Irish fans will be cheering on England – albeit on the quiet.

The survey showed that the English bandwagon is on something of roll among Irish fans with 12% of those questioned saying they will support the Three Lions quest for World Cup glory .

However, almost a third of them said they will be doing so secretly.

Wales were the next most popular choice among the Irish on 6%, followed by Spain and Portugal both on 5%.

Meanwhile, 25% said they were supporting England because their favourite Premier League player is in the squad, while 13% said they were ‘just jumping on the bandwagon’.

On the contrary, when asked about the most iconic World Cup moment in history, Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in 1986, was the firm favourite among those surveyed, with 51% of the vote.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said Given the old rivalry between our nations, the survey findings have come as something of a shock.

“Obviously people want to see their favourite Premier League player do well, but we still didn’t expect England to come out on top,” she said.

Poll Results:

With Ireland not at the World Cup, which country will you be supporting?

12% - England.

6% - Wales.

5% - Spain.

5% - Portugal.

4% - Argentina.

4% - Brazil.

4% - Germany.

3% - France.

3% - Poland.

3% - Netherlands.

3% - Australia.

2% - Croatia.

1% - Qatar.

1% - Belgium.

1% - Denmark.

1% - Canada.

1% - USA.

1% - Japan.

1% - Switzerland.

2% - Other.

39% - I won’t be supporting any of them.

Incidence of secretly supporting England at the World Cup.

31% - Yes.

69% - No.

Reasons for supporting England at the World Cup.

25% - My favourite Premier League player plays on the team.

21% - I am originally from that country.

21% - I really like that country.

13% - Just jumping on the bandwagon.

20% - Other.