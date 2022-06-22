She’s coming home - SF First Minister in waiting to visit Cork

WHILE she has been waiting almost two months now to be confirmed as Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill has been kept busy with negotiations with the British Government over the return of powersharing and other pressing matters.

But on Monday next, the Sinn Féin Vice President and leader in the North will be taking time out from her busy schedule to fulfill a pledge to Cork East TD Pat Buckley.

Ms O’Neill will be returning to the north Cork town in which she was born, Fermoy, and spent the first four years of her life.

Back then she was Michelle Doris, the daughter of Brendan Doris. The family lived in Brian Boru Square, an auspicious address for someone who would go one to be in line to be her party’s first First Minister in Northern Ireland, before moving to the Uplands Estate. The family eventually moved back to Tyrone, the home soil of her father.

“I’m delighted she’s comdown as it was a promise she made to me a while ago,” Cork East TD Pat Buckley told The Corkman this week.

“There’ll be a public meeting in Fermoy Community Centre on Monday evening where she will meet and greet locals who may remember her family when they were here and party members and others.”

The Sinn Féin Vice President will be kept busy on Tuesday also as Deputy Buckley is planning a full itinerary of events around Fermoy, Mitchelstown and Midleton.

While her election as First Minister is dependent on the DUP agreeing to form an Executive, and maybe sometime off, politics is the art of the possible.