Sherlock - TII collision analysis on N73 is a load of ‘codswallop’

Deputy Seán Sherlock has vowed to keep pressure on TII for funding for safety works on the N73 road.

COMMENTS by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) on the safety record of a section of the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road have described as “codswallop” by Cork East TD Sean Sherlock.

The Labour deputy was responding to a reply from TII to a parliamentary question to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan relating to what he had described as the ‘treacherous’ section of the N73 between Clogher Cross and Canteen Cross.

Deputy Sherlock, who had previously expressed his disappointment that funding for a programme of safety works there had not been sanctioned in the recent budget, has asked Minister Ryan if budget estimates had included provision for works on the N73.

In reply TII said that a collision analysis had not identified any “high collision locations” along the section of road in question over the past three years.

However, TII did say the analysis and a road safety inspection had Kildorrery village as requiring remedial measures to improve footpaths and a pedestrian crossing and the at Cork County Council was currently preparing proposals for same.

Deputy Sherlock said that while he welcomed making areas like Kildorrery village safer, there was still no clarity on the budget works on the N73 section in question.

“As I said in a recent Dáil debate on the section of N73, the matrix on collisions is a load of codswallop. It is an unsafe road. Just because an accident or collision hasn’t happened, it does not mean that its not going to happen,” said Deputy Sherlock.

He pointed out that a large number of heavy goods vehicles that use the road have to traverse through the white line at points where there are no verges, so there is no margin of error for driver.

“That is why they often have to slow down or stop,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“I will keep the pressure on TII to deliver the budget for road safety works on the stretch of the N73 at Clogher Cross. It is vital this budget is delivered,” he added.