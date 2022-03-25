Sherlock - parents of children in North Cork with special needs being left out in the cold

THE families of children in North Cork with special educational needs have been left out in the cold when it comes to the provision of dedicated facilities in the region.

That’s the view of Mallow-based Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, who has raised the issue in the Dáil, calling on Education Minister Norma Foley to take immediate action to address the glaring deficit.

Addressing Minister Foley directly, Deputy Sherlock pointed out that all of the special needs schools in Cork have between three to five years waiting list for places.

He cited the case of the Holy Family School in Charleville, saying it currently had more than 30 applications for just two places this year. He further pointed out that between Glanmire and Cashel, a distance of more than 80km, there were no dedicated special schools.

“There are ASD units attached to mainstream schools, but nothing for children with intellectual disabilities. This is heart-breaking and unbelievably stressful on parents in North Cork,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“We desperately need a special needs school in the region that will cater for children with intellectual disabilities and ASD up to the age of 18 and ideally beyond,” he added.

In reply Minister Foley insisted that providing education for children with special needs was a priority for the Government and for her personally as Minister for Special Education and Inclusion.

She pointed out that two new special schools, one in Dublin and the other in Cork’s Rochestown, had recently opened and her department will this year spend in excess of €2 billion (more than 25% of its budget) on providing special needs education.

“This targeted approach will continue in identifying and meeting demand for special education placements throughout the country, including the area referred to by the Deputy,” said Minister Foley.

“I would like to assure the Deputy that the local Special Educational Needs Organisers (SENOs) continue to be available to assist and advise both schools and the parents of children with special educational needs,” she added.

While Deputy Sherlock said the provision of additional special needs classes and the new school in Rochestown was to be welcomed, “it does not serve the reality faced by the parents of children with additional educational needs in North Cork”.

“They are faced with the prospect of either securing transport to and from Rochestown or running the gauntlet of making the journey themselves. That could take an hour or longer depending on traffic and where they live,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“We need to geographically support families with additional needs to be educated as locally as possible, Sending them through the city or the Jack Lynch Tunnel and Dunkettle at rush-hour is simply not a solution,” he added.