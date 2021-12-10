Sherlock - Mallow people ‘beyond frustration’ over Patrician delays

Flames leaping into the night sky as fire-fighters tackled the blaze that ripped through a section of the Patrician Academy in July, 2016.

PEOPLE in Mallow are “beyond frustration at the seemingly endless delays” in appointing a contractor for the programme of refurbishment at the Patrician Academy.

That’s according to Mallow-based Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, who has once again raised the issue in the Dáil requesting a status update on the project from Education Minister Norma Foley.

In August of last year Cork County Council gave the green light to a planning application for the works at the school campus almost a year after it was submitted.

It came more than four years after a blaze ripped through the upper floors of the ‘new’ extension at the school campus in 2016, rendering the structure unusable and forcing the temporary relocation of pupils to other sites around the town.

The application made provision for the construction of a three-story 3,307 m2 extension, to the existing protected structure, incorporating 11 classrooms and other rooms, to replace the fire-damaged two-storey extension. It also incorporates various other demolition works and the removal of the pre-fabricated classrooms.

In July of this year, following enquiries by Deputy Sherlock, Minister Foley said, the tendering process for the project, which was to have been completed in early September, had been pushed back by four-weeks.

At the time Deputy Sherlock described the delay as “disappointing” saying that it was vitally important a time-frame for the project was set in stone.

In reply to Deputy Sherlock’s latest enquiry, Minister Foley did not give a firm commitment on when the contractor would be appointed, only saying was “anticipated” in would be sometime in the first quarter of next year.

“Once a Contractor has been appointed, my department will keep the school informed of the construction programme underpinning the contract,” said Minister Foley.

Describing the Minister’s reply as “yet again disappointing” a less than impressed Deputy Sherlock said the people of Mallow, in particular those hoping to send their children to the Patrician Academy in the future, deserved something better than vague statements.

“Five years down the road it seems we are still no closer to a resolution. People in Mallow are beyond frustrated at this point. If they knew exactly why the project has been delayed, instead of having to speculate, there might be some understanding. That’s presuming the reasons are legitimate,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“The school community will keep campaigning as they have always done and we will keep the pressure on to deliver this project. It must be the political priority of all representatives in Mallow,” he added.