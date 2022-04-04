Sherlock calls for immediate action to address chronic Ash supply crisis facing hurley-making industry

THE Labour TD for Cork East, Mallow-based Deputy Seán Sherlock, has called on the Government to take immediate action to address what he described as ‘the crisis” facing the hurley -making industry across the country.

Deputy Sherlock went as far as raising the issue in the Dáil, calling on the Government to intervene and convene a meeting of relevant stakeholders to address the issue.

His call has come following the recent closure of Canning Hurley’s Ltd in Galway, one of the country’s leading hurley makers, which has decided to cease trading after more than a decade in business.

In statement the Portumna-based company, which was run by the Canning family that includes hurling greats Joe and Ollie, said it had been left with no option but to close due to what it described as “ongoing supply chain difficulties.”

“We are no longer in a position to produce the quality hurley’s we have to date, due to the ongoing and persistent Ash dieback disease affecting most of our supply routes,” read the statement.

It went on to say the company had experienced “serious supply chain issues” in securing quality Ash planks and that the small number of planks they were able to secure would no longer make the business viable.

“We cannot compromise the quality of our products to continue to meet demand with the current Ash supply issues potentially due to worsen in the future,” read the statement.

“We also do not wish to pass on any compromised quality issues to our customers as we value the positive relationships we have built up with customers over the past 11-years,” it added.

Addressing junior Agriculture Minister Senator Pippa Hackett in the Dáil, Deputy Sherlock described the closure as a “major hammer blow” to the game of hurling, requesting that a process in put in place to support the sport.

Minister Hackett pointed out that over the past decade 80% of the Ash planks used for hurling had been imported from Scandinavia, the UK, Croatia and Ukraine.

She said that a combination of the Ash dieback disease in Ireland and across the continent over the past decade and more recently the war in Ukraine had severely impacted Ash supplies.

She said Government has supported research initiatives to identify ‘tolerant’ Ash trees for use in breeding programmes, but that was a long-term initiative and would not increase Ash plank supply in the short-term.

Senator Hackett said Department officials had met with the GAA, Teagasc, Coillte and hurley makers on several occasions to discuss challenges facing the industry, including the possibility of using different timbers to make hurley’s.

“I will look at reconvening another meeting, especially if we are losing hurley makers. That is important,” said Senator Hackett.

Deputy Sherlock urged the Minister to call a meeting as soon as possible saying the closure of Canning’s was symptomatic of the crisis facing the industry and the game of hurling itself.

“One of the supply lines comes from Ukraine and that makes the issue particularly urgent. We cannot afford to lose hurley-makers. They are the supply lines, bloodlines and bloodstock of the sport,” said Deputy Sherlock.