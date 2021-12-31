Sharp increase in contacts to Childline over Christmas

The free and confidential 24/7 service fielded more than 1,000 calls, texts and online messages between Christmas Eve and St Stephen’s Day.

THE Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) has revealed an almost 40% increase in contacts to its Childline helpline over the Christmas period when compared to the previous year.

The charity said that it received more than 1,000 calls, texts and online messages to its listening service for children over the course of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day - compared to 723 over the same three-day period in 2020.

Family conflicts, mental health and self-harm were the key among the issues raised by desperate young people with the confidential listening service.

Childline can be contacted 24/7 by any anyone aged 18 and under by phone on 1800 66 66 66. Text on 50101 or online at www.childline.ie.

ISPCC chief executive John Church said that while for many children and young people Christmas is a time of joy, the volume of calls to Childline shows that “the magic of the season does not reach every child”.

“This year many children did not wake up to the kind of Christmas Day they had dreamed of. Tensions may have come to the surface in their homes, they may have struggled with challenges to their mental and emotional health, or there may have been an empty place at their table due to bereavement,” said Mr Church.

“Many turned to Childline to tell us how they felt anxious, upset and isolated,” he added.

Mr Church paid tribute to the more than 100 volunteers across the country who selflessly gave up their time over the holiday period to help ensure that “no young person had to face their challenges alone.”

“This was made possible by the thanks to the exceptional dedication of our Childline volunteers. We are hugely grateful to them for their generosity in giving up their time at Christmas to help make sure every child and young person has somewhere they can turn,” said Mr church.

He said that it was important for children and young people up to the age of 18 to realise that there was a non-judgemental person at the other end of the helpline or online that will treat their conversation in strict confidence.

“Even if someone thinks their problem is not of relevance the ISPCC is always there to there to listen, help and offer advice.”