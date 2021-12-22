SF’s uncivil war rages over Facebook posts

Some of the exchanges cited by Sinn Féin as they examined the social media activities of PJ Cremin

More of the exchanges cited by Sinn Féin as they examined the social media activities of PJ Cremin

Cork Niorth West Dáil candidate Liadh Ní Riada was one of the Sinn Féin figures to be criticised by PJ Cremin in his Facebook posts.

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin President, was sharply criticised by PJ Cremin in Facebook posts while he was a member of the party.

TWO former officers in Duhallow’s Sinn Féin cumann have been expelled from the party and a third has resigned as a bitter row flared over a number of Facebook posts.

The initial post, published in April, was deemed offensive and described as sexist, misogynist and racist and the fallout from its publication led to the probationary membership of Anthony Kelleher, the then United Ireland officer in the Hannah Sheehy Skeffington Cumann for Kanturk/Charleville, not being proceeded with. Mr Kelleher from Derrynagree denies that there was any racist, sexist or misogynist intent in his post and said he had apologised and thought the matter concluded.

The secretary of the cumann, PJ Cremin from Banteer, resigned from his role in the cumann as a result of that decision not to allow his friend, Mr Kelleher, become a full member of the party.

He was still a member of the party, however, when he published a number of Facebook posts in which he expressed trenchant criticism of party president Mary Lou McDonald and other leading members of the party over what he regarded as the party’s failure to be an effective opposition

According to Sinn Féin’s Comhairle Cúige Chairman, Jonathan O’Brien, Mr Cremin has been expelled from the party for breaches of its social media policy while the former Cumann secretary said that he has not been formally informed of the decision to expell him and described the process as a ‘kangaroo court’.

