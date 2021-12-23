Cork

SF’s uncivil war rages in Cork over Facebook posts

CUMANN Secretary attacks Mary Lou on social media over absentee TDs from Covid votes in Dáil

An exchange on Facebook between SF President Mary Lou McDonald and PJ Cremin.
An exchange on Facebook between SF President Mary Lou McDonald and PJ Cremin.

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A FLEDGLING north Cork Sinn Féin cumann has been rocked by the expulsions of two officers over allegations of breaches of social media policy and the resignation of a third officer.

The Hannah Sheehy Skeffington Charleville Kanturk cumann was still in its probationary period when a posting of what has been described as a ‘racist, misogynist and sexist’ meme by then United Ireland officer Anthony Kelleher, from Derrinagree, on his personal Facebook page was the subject of a complaint by the cumann’s PRO, Linda Papasang.

