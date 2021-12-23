SF’s uncivil war rages in Cork over Facebook posts

A FLEDGLING north Cork Sinn Féin cumann has been rocked by the expulsions of two officers over allegations of breaches of social media policy and the resignation of a third officer.

The Hannah Sheehy Skeffington Charleville Kanturk cumann was still in its probationary period when a posting of what has been described as a ‘racist, misogynist and sexist’ meme by then United Ireland officer Anthony Kelleher, from Derrinagree, on his personal Facebook page was the subject of a complaint by the cumann’s PRO, Linda Papasang.

The meme featured a scantily clad woman of Asian origin with a message of a sexual nature which was deemed offensive by the Sinn Féin PRO.

This complaint led to a mediation meeting and following that meeting Mr Kelleher, who was a probationary member at the time, was told his application for membership had not been approved.

Another member of the Cumann, the then secretary, PJ Cremin, has been expelled from the party after posts he published on Facebook expressing strong criticism of the Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, as well as other Sinn Féin figures, including Cork North West Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada, as well as former Cork North Central TD Jonathan O’Brien, were judged by the party’s standards committee, An Coiste Caighdeáin, to be in breach of social media policy and SF’s code of ethics.

A third officer from the Cumann, Colette O’Keeffe, who is Mr Cremin’s partner, resigned from her position of treasurer and from the party in April when the dispute first arose.

In her resignation letter she acknowledged that the ‘original post on a member’s personal page was in poor taste’ but she went on to criticise a ‘toxic environment’ which she wanted no part of.

In an email sent by Jonathan O’Brien to the Cumann on April 26, he said: “The past couple of weeks have been a difficult one for the Cumann and individuals. I realise that people have been upset and aggrieved and some are still feeling a bit disappointed by how events transpired”.

He urged members to take care on social media and focus on electing a SF TD in Cork North West.

“With that in mind, can I ask that all members make more of a conscious effort to be careful on social media and think before they like or share posts.”

While the post which set off the chain of events was published in April, PJ Cremin has told The Corkman that he has yet to receive formal notification of the outcome of the disciplinary procedure against him and described the process as a ‘kangaroo court’.

Speaking this week, Mr Kelleher said that he was not racist in any way and that he has friends around the world as he travels extensively as a truck driver.

He acknowledged that he attended a mediation meeting organised by Sinn Féin’s Comhairle Cúige in April and that he had apologised. Subsequent to this meeting, he had received a phone call from Jonathan O’Brien, former SF Cork North Central TD and then Comhairle Cúige Chairman, informing him that his application for membership of Sinn Féin was not being proceeded with. “I felt wronged, completely wronged, made a scapegoat, to be honest about it,” said Anthony.

He also contended that his original apology had been accepted and he understood that the matter had been concluded.

Asked to describe the meme, Mr Kelleher, said:

“It was a play on words, it was: ‘My Chinese neighbour is looking for a lodger’, or something like that, which wasn’t offensive by any means.

“It was on my own page. The woman in Sinn Féin took offence at it, she screenshotted it off my page and then continued to share it with another couple of women in the group.”

The message on the meme, which has been seen by The Corkman after it was forwarded to us by Mr. Kelleher, read: ‘My sexy Chinese neighbour told me she was desperate for a roger. It was only when I had my trousers around my ankles that I realised she wanted to rent out her spare room’.

This message is in the foreground of a photograph which features a woman of Asian origin wearing a low cut top.

Subsequent to this posting, which was liked by then Cumann secretary PJ Cremin, there was a flurry of messages and the matter was brought to the attention of senior figures in the party at Cúige level.

At an online meeting in April, attended by Cúige organiser John Buckley, former TDs Martin Ferris and Jonathan O’Brien, who is the chairman of Sinn Féin’s Munster Cúige, an apology was offered by Mr Kelleher and, according to him, accepted.

Munster Cúige chairman Jonathan O’Brien told this newspaper that the party has a very strict social media policy which looks at what members post on their own personal pages.

“Because he’s a member of the party and as a member of the party we have very strict social media guidelines and, not only that, he had it up on his Facebook page that he was a member of the party.

“There was a number of social media posts made by an individual who was a probationary member of the party.

“Other members of his cumann took offence to those posts.

“As with everything we initiate a mediation process between the member who caused the offence and the member who was offended.

“Anthony did apologise at the meeting. He said his posts were being misconstrued. He didn’t mean for them to be racist, offensive, sexist or misogynistic.

“So I do acknowledge that he made an attempt to apologise to the member.

“But he was a probationary member, we took a decision not to proceed with his membership as we thought that he wasn’t a suitable candidate for membership of the party.

“Because he was a probationary member, he had no right to appeal.”

As for the suggestion from Mr O’Brien that there was more than one post which had caused offence at the root of the process which led to his probationary membership not becoming full membership of Sinn Féin, Mr Kelleher said:

“There was only one post, there was no other post mentioned.”

In relation to PJ Cremin’s membership, Jonathan O’Brien said he had been expelled for breaching the party’s ‘social media policy’ and ‘code of ethics’.

“PJ was a full member of the party so PJ had the right to appeal.

“PJ made several offensive posts on social media that brought the party into disrepute, very personalised attacks on members of the party.

“A complaint went in and was put to him, he had an opportunity to put his side of the story and a decision was taken to expel him from the party for breaching social media guidelines and our code of ethics.

“That’s where that stands. He is an expelled member of the party.

“He has got the outcome of the investigation and the verdict was to rescind his membership.”

It is understood that Sinn Féin’s issues relating to social media posts published on his Facebook page by PJ Cremin related to the often trenchant criticism of Sinn Féin figures, including the party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, and the party’s candidate in Cork North West, Liadh Ní Riada.

PJ Cremin acknowledged that he had received an email of what he said was a ‘draft report’ from the party’s Coiste Caighdeán on November 10. This email had said he should respond by November 17 if he had any submissions to make about the findings or the sanction.

“That was sent to me on November 10 and I haven’t heard a word since.”

He said he wasn’t responding to the process as he felt that if he tried to explain mitigating circumstances that he would be legitimising a process which he considered not to be conducted properly or according to the Sinn Féin constitution.

In one post in July, the Sinn Féin leader had been on a walkabout in her Dublin Central constituency and, on a very sunny day, had posted a photograph of her and some friends with a comment: ‘Hola Cabra’.

PJ Cremin responded: “More important to hang out in the sun rather than do your job as a TD and party leader?”

The exchange with Mary Lou McDonald escalated when she responded in these terms: ‘PJ Cremin I always turn up for work. Hope you do too’.

Mr. Cremin responded that he worked 24/7 365 days a year as the carer of an autistic child and, bar four hours per week, when a relief carer attended for two two hour sessions, he had no time off.

He told The Corkman was particularly angry because he had noticed that on a number of occasions that five, six or seven SF TDs would be missing when the Government was passing legislation to extend Covid emergency powers and he felt they should be speaking out about and questioning such legislation.

Among the posts cited in the report issued by An Coiste Caighdeán of Sinn Féin were several posts during July in which he expressed strong critcism of the party’s performance in opposition.

In a post published on July 17, he described Sinn Féin as ‘a cult which puts party and buddies first and doesn’t even consider the welfare of the most vulnerable. You have no moral foundation, are fundamentally dysfunctional and will have no right to represent the citizens of this country’.

When Mr Cremin was contacted by The Corkman and told of the content of the conversation with the Sinn Féin representative, he said that this was the first time he had been informed of his expulsion from the party.

“I never knew I was gone – I could hardly know about a right of appeal.”