Several Cork towns and villages have untreated sewage in water supplies: EPA

Just 51pc of the country’s sewage is being treated to the required standards. Photo: Irish Water

Raw and untreated sewage is being pumped into the water supplies of several towns and villages throughout Cork, thelatest report by the Enviornmental Protection Agency has revealed in a report published on Thursday.

Four areas in Cork have been named as comunities raw sewage is being pumped into the environment during mid 2022. These are Inchigeelagh, Ballycotton, Castletownshend and Whitegate/Aghada.

The EPA report also focused on the issue of the freshwater pearl mussels and stated that monitoring was ongoing to determine if recent improvements in treatment had resolved the risk to the EU protected species in Cecilstown and Kealkill. It also pointed to the prospect of further improvements as new or upgraded treatment plants are due to be completed in Boherbue, Inchigeelagh and Mallow between 2023 and 2024.

In addition, the communities in Mitchelstown, Rathcormac, Kinsale and Clonakilty have failed secondary treatment standards while Cobh has failed both the secondary and more stringent test while Irish Water has confirmed that the plant serving Ringaskiddy and its environs ‘does not provide the more stringent level of treatment required by the EU Directive to remove nutrients’.

According to EU treatment, water from all of Ireland’s 174 large urban areas must undergo secondary treatment to remove organic matter. The treated waste water must also meet basic effluent quality standards used to assess the potential for pollution.

Read More

While the EPA Director, Dr. Tom Ryan, acknowledged that investment in waste water infrastructure was delivering improvements to priority areas it had identified, EPA Director Dr Tom Ryan said that treatment at many areas was not as good as it needed to be.

Launching the report, Dr Tom Ryan, EPA Director said:

“The elimination of raw sewage discharges from Cobh and Castletownbere in Cork are good examples of progress.

"However, it will take a high level of sustained investment over the next two decades to bring all treatment systems across the country up to the required standard to protect the environment and public health.

“Irish Water has failed to produce action plans to improve treatment at one-third of the priority areas identified by EPA where waste water is harming our rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

”It is essential that Irish Water provides clear, site specific action plans and time frames to improve treatment in these areas, and it needs to allocate the necessary resources in its next investment cycle to implement and complete them and to resolve the associated environmental harms”

Ireland’s largest treatment plant at Ringsend in Dublin is overloaded and fails to consistently treat sewage to the required standards. A major upgrade of the plant began in 2018 and is due to be completed in 2025.

Construction work to provide treatment for the 32 areas discharging raw sewage listed in the report is either ongoing or due to start in the next two years. “It is essential that Irish Water delivers these projects as soon as possible,” the report states.

T he agency’s programme manager, Noel Byrne, said that half of Ireland’s sewage was still not being treated to the standards needed to protect the environment sixteen years after the final deadline to comply. “It is particularly concerning to see some towns such as Ballymote in Sligo failing in 2021, despite having the necessary treatment infrastructure and meeting the standards in 2020,” he said.

"This highlights the need for improved vigilance and oversight by Irish Water to make sure treatment infrastructure is always operated at its optimum.”

The report also highlights that Irish Water needs to improve its information on the condition and performance of sewers to inform and plan upgrade works necessary to mitigate environmental risks from sewer overflows.

The full report is now available on the EPA website.