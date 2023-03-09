Seventh national title for boxer Katie

At just 17 years old, Katie O’Keeffe has already won seven national boxing titles as well as a number of European medals.

Castlemagner native Katie O’Keeffe claimed her seventh All Ireland title over the weekend at the National Stadium, Dublin. The 17-year-old contested the U18 50kg final on Saturday morning, coming up against a four-time national champion in Ballyhaunis Boxing Club’s Carlagh Peake.

After nine minutes of boxing, Katie won her seventh consecutive national title, earning her a place on the Irish national squad for the year ahead.

The U18 championships, held in conjunction with the U22 championships, act as a selection process for the EUBC (European Union Boxing Confederation) Championships.

Kanturk’s flyweight champion has previous victories at European level, claiming three European medals at different levels.

In 2018, Katie had her European debut in Albena, Bulgaria, claiming bronze. In 2019 Katie claimed silver at the championships which were held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Katie’s most recent accolade at European level was in 2022 when, at just 16 years old, she won European bronze at the U18 championships.

Speaking after her win on Saturday, an emotional Katie said she was ‘delighted’ to claim her latest national title.

“I’m delighted to have won my seventh All Ireland today after a good, tough match – my opponent was a girl from Mayo and she was a lot taller than me, but I had been working on body work for taller opponents, and I think it stood to me,” she said.

Big thanks to Katie’s sponsors, Shaun and Mardy from O’Riordan’s Daybreak, Kanturk, who have been amazing support to her, as well as Kanturk Credit Union.

It’s a busy start to the month for Kanturk Boxing Club who also had the boy/girls 1/2/3s Munster Championships which started on Sunday at Limerick’s Southside Boxing Academy.

Eight boxers are entered in the hopes of becoming Munster Champion 2023 – Timmy O’Brien, Jimmy O’Brien, Mikey O’Driscoll, John Buston, Tom Buston, Kieran Murphy, Mary Jane Dinan and James O’Driscoll.