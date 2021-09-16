Seven-up as EPS achieve platinum status

THE Mallow-based international water solutions giant EPS has once shown why it is regarded as one of the country’s most innovative and progressive companies.

For the seventh year in succession the company has been named as one of the country’s Best Managed companies – becoming one of just 12 this year to be elevated to prestigious platinum status.

Led by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland, the annual Best Managed Companies Awards honours the outstanding commitment to excellence shown by Irish owned and managed operations across a range of sectors.

Entrants undergo a rigorous examination of their operational procedures by a panel of industry experts that evaluates elements including management practices, company strategies, capability innovation, culture and financial performance.

This is just the latest of numerous accolades EPS won over its 52-year history, during which the company has risen from humble beginnings in Kanturk to become one of the biggest operations of its kind on the continent.

It comes after what has been yet another busy year for the Quartertown-based company, which employs more than 500 people across its Irish and internationals spheres of operations.

In addition to being involved in more than 300 treatment projects, in February of this year EPS purchased the majority shareholding of Scottish company Ferrier Pumps, increasing the company’s UK footprint to include Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Commenting on the latest achievement EPS managing director Patrick Buckley said reaching platinum status in such a prestigious awards was “an achievement in itself, especially in the current environment”.

“Each year, the Deloitte team re-engage and evaluate our growth strategy; the evolution of our business model; how we mitigate and deal with challenges we face,” said Patrick.

“Most recently, the focus was on how we coped with the unforeseen challenges posed by Covid-19, our resilience to its impact as well as our long-term plans”.

Deloitte Ireland CEO and judging panel members Harry Goddard complemented EPS and the other award-winning companies for having “robust” operational strategies in place prior to the onset of the Covid pandemic.

He said this enabled them to respond to the challenging situations they found themselves in.

“With no sector untouched by the impact of Covid-19, many companies remained committed to ensuring that they did not fall into the trap of doing things like they had always been done, just because that had worked in the past. In fact, many companies took the extraordinary challenge as an opportunity to develop and improve processes,” said Mr Goddard.

“The judges noted that, despite the risk of falling into crisis mode and focusing solely on the immediate challenges facing their businesses, EPS and the other winning companies were adept at maintaining a long-term view of where their organisations were going and a strong clarity of purpose on what the business was trying to achieve, and why,” he added.