Senior Cork Garda urges people to report online scams, insisting there is ‘no shame’ in being a victim of one

A SENIOR Cork Garda has insisted there is “no shame” in being caught by an online scam and that people should not be embarrassed to report an incident to Gardaí.

Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan was responding to comments by Cllr Danny Crowley at Monday’s meeting of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee, who said older people appear to be a particular target for online scammers.

Cllr Karen Coakley said she believed that many people were too embarrassed to admit they had been scammed, much less report an incident to Gardaí.

“This is something we are all very concerned about. I have no doubt but that if people were reporting these scams the figures would be very high,” said Cllr Coakley.

“The message that we need to go out from this meeting is that if you are scammed do not be afraid or embarrassed to report it. We need people to report these types of crimes so we can collect figures and protect people,” she added.

Chief Superintendent O’Sullivan agreed, saying the importance of reporting crime could not be understated.

“There is a saying that you only have to get lucky once and there is a better chance of being lucky and catching criminals if we know what’s going on and were people are being victims of theft,” said Chief Supt O’Sullivan.

He said many online scams are very clever and deliberately well thought out, increasing the chances of people getting caught out by them.

“What we are seeing from our investigations, not just in Ireland but internationally, is that there are very well organised crime gangs using these scams as a business, who will keep going until they find a weakness that allows them to get at your money,” said Chief Supt O’Sullivan.

“These are professional people who used very advanced methods and systems that have worked in the past. There is no shame in being caught out by an online scam, so I would urge victims to report an incident. If we know what’s going on and who is involved we can use the resources at our disposal and take the steps necessary to address this serious issue,” he added.