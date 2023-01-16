Senior Cork Garda says crime increase linked to opening up of society post-Covid

A SENIOR member of An Garda Síochána has said it was “no great surprise” that reported crime rates were up across many categories in Cork last year following the lifting of Covid related restrictions.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers was speaking during a presentation to the Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC), during which he revealed Gardaí across Cork dealt with 183,000 crime and non-crime related incidents over the course of the year.

“Like everyone else we had extremely busy year coming out of Covid. Many crime categories we up and this is no great surprise as last year we were right bang in the middle of Covid and the country was in lockdown,” said Chief Supt Myers.

“We will get a clearer picture on the figures for 2022 as this year progresses,” he added.

Going through the figures, Chief Supt Myers said that property crimes and crimes against the person and were up across all three Cork divisions (city, north & west).

He said that in relation to burglaries, there was a historical problem associated with travelling criminals coming down from Dublin.

“However, we have spent a lot of time on intelligence gathering to identify these criminals and I this is working quite well. Of course, we still have burglaries and our own local criminals, but I am glad to say figures for these seem to remain fairly static,” said Chief Supt Myers.

One issue of particular concern was a dramatic increase in the theft of cars in Cork City and Cork North , many of which are Japanese models.

“We are working closely with representatives from the motor trade in relation to this,” said Chief Supt Myers.

Thefts from shops increased across all three divisions in 2022 , as had thefts of ‘other property’.

Chief Supt Myers said again these came as no great surprise given the reopening of shops and the return of the ‘night-time’ economy, the latter resulting in increase in thefts of items such as handbags and mobile phones.

The return of events attracting large crowds of people, has seen an increase in assaults causing harm and minor assaults, most notably in Cork North where the former category was up by 33% on the figure for 2021.

On a similar vein, public order incidents and drink related offences were up both the City and Cork North divisions.

“There are two ways of looking at this. While they are up its is an indication that Gardaí are out there in the front line taking on these offences, in particular anti-social behaviour – so that is positive” said Chief Supt Myers.

While was little change in the number of reported sexual offences across the three divisions during 2022, reported rapes in Cork North had doubled from 19 to 38.

However, Chief Supt Myers stressed that many of these cases reported to Divisional Protective Services Units (DPSUs) were historical in nature.

“Naturally enough, we do not want to see sexual offences taking place. However, in some ways it is encouraging to see historical reports increasing as it means people are coming forward to us,” said Chief Supt Myers.

“It is great to see victims having the courage to come forward to our highly trained DPSU staff and placing their trust and confidence in the system that justice will be served,” he added.

While he said that it was disappointing that reports of domestic abuse increased by 18% in the city, 13% in Cork North and 4% in Cork West, Chief Supt Myers said it was however encouraging to see more victims coming forward seeking help.

“We spend a lot of time dealing with victims and encouraging them to go to court for barring and protection orders,” he said.

“I can assure the public that DPSU staff will be monitoring this issue closely across all divisions during 2023 to ensure people at the end of domestic abuse are helped.”

Chief Superintendent Myers said that detections for the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City had dropped from 278 to 203 and in Cork North from 129 to 109, something that had caused initial concern.

“However, when we analysed the value of drugs seized we found the value was as good that of previous years, even though the number of detections was down,” said Chief Supt Myers.

Pointing to one particularly significant seizure of cannabis in city division, he said that would have a knock-on effect across the entire county.

“From my experience large volumes of drugs seized in the city are destined for the entire county as well. We are working hard in the city, targeting those higher up in the drugs scene and are confident enough that we have a number of files coming before the Director of Public Prosecutions,” said Chief Supt Myers.

“Rest assured, we will not be founding wanting and will continue to target these people as drugs are a scourge on our communities,” he added.