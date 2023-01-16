Cork

Senior Cork Garda says crime increase linked to opening up of society post-Covid

Figures show Gardaí dealt with 183,000 reported incidents across Cork during 2022

Bill Browne

A SENIOR member of An Garda Síochána has said it was “no great surprise” that reported crime rates were up across many categories in Cork last year following the lifting of Covid related restrictions.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers was speaking during a presentation to the Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC), during which he revealed Gardaí across Cork dealt with 183,000 crime and non-crime related incidents over the course of the year.

