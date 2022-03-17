Seeking sanctuary ‘in a world gone mad’

A desperate mother and her children, who escaped the conflict with literally just the clothes on their backs, crossing the border from Ukraine at the Kroscienko in south east Poland.

A child refugee holding a coveted soft toy at the Herbenne border in Poland. Mark said that it was “perhaps the only bit of comfort, something familiar and constant in a world that has gone mad.”

Emotional scenes of women saying goodbye to their husbands and partners, not sure when of if they will see each other again, have played out at the Ukraine/Polish border.

Exhausted refugees at the train station in Przemysl awaiting the next step of their journey to sanctuary after crossing the border into Poland.

Uncertain of the future that awaits them as they cross the border into Poland with their children and whatever precious belongings they could carry with them, these woman are among the many who have left their husbands and partners behind them in the Ukraine. Inset: Castletownroche photographer Mark Condren who captured the images along the Ukraine/Polish border.

Refugees do what they can to keep warm while they wait to be transported away to safety, with night-time temperatures at the border in Medyka reaching as low as minus six degrees.

Viktor from Ukraine had a joyous reunion with his family after they arrived on the train from Lviv in western Ukraine across the border to Przemysl in Poland.

MOVING images of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn homeland captured through the lens of multi-award winning Castletownroche photographer Mark Condren have brought home in graphic detail the stack reality of human tragedy unfolding on Europe’s doorstep.

Mark and his Irish Independent colleague Fionnán Sheahan recently spent 10-days traversing the roughly 600km Polish/Ukrainian border, documenting the plight of the thousands of refugees facing an uncertain future as they flee the ongoing conflict.

Mark said that seeing the situation on the ground for himself and meeting face-to-face with families whose lives have been irrevocably changed forever was a “truly heart wrenching experience”.

“I have been a first-hand witness to one of the most historic and yet at the same time tragic events of the past few years. What shocked us was that this was happening so close to us, not in a far flung corner of the world,” said Mark.

“I was collecting my daughter and got a call from the office asking if I would go to Poland. We caught a plane and just three hours later we were in a village called Dorohusk, witnessing the most horrible scenes unfolding before our very eyes,” he added.

Mark said that he and Fionnán spent the majority of their time in Medyka, which he said was the main artery for people coming across the border into Poland from the Ukraine.

While there was no bombing happening in the region at the time, the town is just 15-20km from the Ukrainian military base in Lviv that was bombed last weekend, killing more than 30-people.

“What we were seeing was people fleeing from places like Kiev and Kharkiv - people who up until a fortnight earlier had been living normal lives. What really struck home was that it was all women and children, as the men are not allowed to leave the country,” said Mark.

He recalled how the first person he saw in Dorohusk set the tone for what her described as the “savage nature” of the fallout from the war.

“This woman, who had a small bit of English, had literally come across the border with her daughter and handed her over to her sister. She then went back across into Ukraine to be with her husband who was fighting against the Russians. It was shocking to see something like that happening right in front of you,” said Mark.

“Bear in mind this young girl was only about 10-years-old. The trauma of first leaving your father behind, something that so many children have gone through, and then watching your mother disappear back into the distance, not knowing when or if you will ever see either of them again, is just unimaginable,” he added.

Mark said that despite the obvious bleakness of the situation there was an atmosphere of “uneasy calm” in many of the places he visited, due in no small a measure to the welcome the refuges received from their relatives and Polish people.

“While its obviously a horrific situation there was a sense of uneasy calm. The whole relief effort was extremely well organised. What really struck me was that there were no queues at the border, like previously seen in places like Syria. People just seemed to arrive and then they were gone. It was like they just vanished into Europe,” said Mark.

Mark said that his job as a photographer was to look directly at the faces of people through his lens – capturing the differing emotions of each of his subjects.

“They told me a mix of stories. As people might imagine there was a lot of sadness at what they had left behind. Naturally there was some concern about what lay ahead, but there was also an innate sense of happiness as they were arriving to safety and sanctuary,” he said.

“You really get a deep sense of the various emotions that people are going through when you photograph them head on. It does get into your head and you just cannot help but feel immense sadness for them.”

Mark said one thing that particularly struck him was the number of children clutching into teddy bears and other soft toys.

“Fionnán and I spoke about this and he made the point that this was perhaps their only bit of comfort, something familiar and constant in a world that has gone mad,” said Mark.

“The cold was another thing. It would go down to -1 degrees during the day and as low as -6 during the night. It was heart breaking to see mothers clutching the red raw hands of their children after walking for hours or possibly even days. However, what was in front of them was worth the wait. To see them being welcomed with open arms when they finally crossed the border was something really beautiful to witness.”

Mark said the images that he and other photographers had captured of the unfolding situation would serve as a vitally important reminder of just how bleak the situation is for the millions of people forced to seek sanctuary from the bitter conflict in their homeland.

He said that while a video can easily pass people by, a still image capturing a single moment in time slows the viewers thought process down “stops you in your tracks, bringing things into clear perspective”.

“Take for example the image of that poor family who were literally blasted on the street. That has become an iconic image of the war and has really hit home to people just how serious the situation is out there,” said Mark.

“My job is to document the situation as best I can and bring it back in all its stark reality to our readers so that we do not lose sight of what is really important here - the people whose lives have been scarred by this war. It is my belief that whatever it takes, we too must also open our arms and welcome them into our country, our communities and our homes,” he added.