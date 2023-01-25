Second Cork TD calls on Dunnes Stores to release apartments

There are 20 apartments lying empty over Dunnes Stores since the Macroom store opened in 2005.

CORK North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has called on Dunnes Stores to release the apartments above its shopping complex in Macroom to allow people to live there.

The Cork North West TD was responding to a query from The Corkman as he welcomed the beginning of construction on new one and two bedroomed social housing units in the Slieveen area of the town.