Seán Sherlock - ‘sugar rush’ budget not doing enough to address cost of living crisis

‘A SUGAR rush budget that could see us back in February’.

Commenting on the budget package unveiled on Tuesday the Mallow-based Labour TD for Cork East Seán Sherlock said it was probable that the government will need to return with another packet of measures in the New Year.

Deputy Sherlock said that if you took the budget on face value, it would appear there was “something for everybody in the audience.”

“There’s a bit of sugar rush about it, because I’m afraid that the initial response to the budget might be ‘ okay, more money going into our pockets’ and that’s a good thing,” said Deputy Sherlock.

However, he said his fear was that the raft of ‘one-off’ payments that people will be receiving will be absorbed by the cost of living crisis, particularly in terms of energy costs.

“So, I’m afraid that what we might be doing is coming back again in January or February or next year when energy is really required,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“When energy prices are going to continue on an upward trajectory and inflation also on an upward trajectory, there might be a need for a second budget to deal with this ongoing cost of living crisis,” he warned.

Deputy Sherlock said that the ‘one-off’ measures contained in Tuesday’s budget were welcome and would go some way to meeting spiralling cost of living, he stressed they were still temporary measures.

“What is needed are sustainable payments to people to ensure they can get through the next three, six, nine and even 12-months,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“I’m not sure that for low paid workers, this was achieved last Tuesday,” he added.