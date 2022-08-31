Seán Sherlock: ongoing failure to re-open Cooleens House a ‘travesty’

The deadline set by HIQA to appoint a person in charge at Cooleens House respire centre in Charleville expired on Tuesday.

THE HSE has revealed a manager has yet to be appointed to the Cooleens House respite facility in Charleville – despite a HIQA requirement that one be appointed by last Tuesday.

The facility, which is under the auspices of the St Joseph’s Foundation, had served as a respite centre for children up until April 2020, when the decision was taken to re-designate it as a Covid-19 isolation unit for adults.

However, despite being re-designated as a respite centre it has remained closed since 2020 , much to the frustration of Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock who recently raised the issue in the Dáil asking why it remains closed and what steps were being taken to reopen it.

At the time Majella Daly, the head of disability services with HSE Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare, replied that it remained closed due to “significant staffing vacancies and recruitment challenges”.

“Staffing issues and the recruitment of a person in charge under the Health Act, remain the significant barriers to reopening Cooleens. Until such time as these have been resolved, we are unable to provide timescales for reopening,” wrote Ms Daly.

The issue was again raised following the recent release of a Health and Information Quality (HIQA) report following an unannounced inspection undertaken at Cooleens House in May of this year.

It found that while the centre had not been in use for more than two years it had been well maintained.

However, it was found to be non-complaint to HIQA regulations in relation to the fact that a manager had not been appointed to the facility with HIQA ruling it was a requirement that one be appointed before August 30.

The report said that the St Joseph’s Foundation had stated that “despite several recruitment processes, attempts to recruit a person in charge had been unsuccessful to date” and that a new process had commenced “with the hope of recruiting a suitable person in charge as soon as possible.”

However, when contacted by The Corkman, the HSE confirmed in a brief statement that the HIQA requirement had not been fulfilled by last Tuesday.

“At this point a person in charge has not been appointed to Cooleens Respite House, Charleville and we understand from St Joseph’s Foundation recruitment is ongoing,” read the statement.

It did not say how far down the line the recruitment process was or give a time-frame for when a new manager would be appointed.

Commenting on the situation Deputy Sherlock said it was a “travesty” that a centre which is meant to provide respite for the families of children with additional needs remains vacant after more than two years.

“I have been raising Cooleens since the darkest days of the pandemic and yet this HIQA report shines the most light, putting a formal deadline on the HSE to get their act together,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“The fact that the facility remains non-compliant with the HIQA requirement after the date set to appoint a manager has passed is an absolute travesty,” he added,

Deputy Sherlock said the HIQA report would made particularly distressing reading for families seeking respite care.

“To hear time and again that it was being used for isolation but has lain idle since July 2020 makes for depressing reading. This cannot be an issue simply of recruitment. No centre should be idle for that length of time, given the pressures families of children with additional needs face,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“It is my hope this HIQA report is a wake-up call to the authorities that families of children with additional needs must be placed front and centre and that staffing for Cooleens House is immediately prioritised and the centre reopened,” he added.