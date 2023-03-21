Seán Sherlock - now N73 works are finished the ‘next battle’ to repair network of local minor roads used for diversions begins

A birds-eye view of the stretch of N73 before and after the recent safety works. Mallow-based Labour TD Seán Sherlock said attention must now turn to repairing the minor diversionary roads damaged by heavy volumes of traffic during the works.

FOLLOWING the earlier than anticipated reopening of the N73 Mallow -Mitchelstown road, attention must now turn to the “next battle” - securing funding to repair country roads that carried huge volumes of traffic while works on the main road were being undertaken.

That’s according to Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, who said great credit must go to all involved in ensuring the N73 works between Clogher Cross were completed three months ahead of schedule.

“It’s good to see this stretch of road has now been completed after many years of advocating for this across parties,” said Deputy Sherlock.

However, he said that attention must immediately turn to repairing the network of surrounding minor roads damaged by heavy traffic during the N73 works.

“We must now make sure that attention turns to the next battle, making sure that funding is allocated to restore the rural roads used for diversions during the N73 works,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“These side roads bore the brunt of the heaviest traffic during the roadworks and residents living along them deserve to see them restored to a proper standard,” he added.

The Mallow-based TD said that while it was his understanding work was underway on this, it was vitally important that the funding needed to fully undertake the necessary remedial works was forthcoming.

“I have already been working on this for a number of months in conjunction with the NRA Design Office in Glanmire to ensure the appropriate funding is made available for the full restoration of these side roads,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“We are not forgetting these minor and side roads that were left in such a bad state. Until we see the funding pot and physical evidence that this remedial work is being undertaken, I will continue to fight to make sure vital repair works are undertaken as a mater of urgency on these roads,” he pledged.