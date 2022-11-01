Seán Sherlock likens current system for securing a respite bed in North and East Cork to a ‘postcode lottery’

A CORK TD has slammed the Government for what he described as their “apparent inaction” in providing badly needed respite beds across a vast swathe of the county.

After raising the issue in the Dáil back in June, Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock was told there were less than 40 respite beds available across the North and East Cork regions.

“When I raised the issue in the Dáil four months ago, I was informed there were only 38 respite beds stretching across an area stretching from Youghal to Newmarket,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“The low figures make for stark reading. To now see that there has been no increase in that number since then is disappointing for families across Cork who are clamouring for respire beds,” he added.

He warned of an impending crisis in capacity unless immediate action was taken to ramp up the number of respite beds.

“I have already encountered situations where people cannot leave hospital because there is no respite bed available to them in North of East Cork,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“I’ve never seen it this bad and it seems the situation is only getting worse. The current situation is like a postcode lottery for respite,” he added.

Responding to the HSE saying that refurbishment works at some locations ‘may temporarily impact on bed availability’, Deputy Sherlock said it was important to know how many beds are currently out of action because of HIQA requirements.

“While I welcome any improvement in conditions for patients, plans could have been put in place to meet the demand for respite beds,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“I am following this up again and will be putting pressure on the HSE and Government to dramatically ramp up the number of respite beds across North and East Cork,” he pledged.