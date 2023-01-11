Cork

Seán Sherlock - extra beds at Mallow General would help ease Cork hospital overcrowding crisis

There were 79 patients on trolleys awaiting treatment at Cork's three emergency departments on Wednesday morning Expand

corkman

Bill Browne

A CORK TD has called for building works at Mallow General Hospital (MGH) to be fast tracked, making additional beds available to ease the mounting pressure on Cork’s emergency departments.

Mallow-based Deputy Seán Sherlock (Lab) has said completion of the two-ward, 48-bed extension at the MGH would bring badly need additional beds into the system.

