Seán Sherlock - extra beds at Mallow General would help ease Cork hospital overcrowding crisis

A CORK TD has called for building works at Mallow General Hospital (MGH) to be fast tracked, making additional beds available to ease the mounting pressure on Cork’s emergency departments.

Mallow-based Deputy Seán Sherlock (Lab) has said completion of the two-ward, 48-bed extension at the MGH would bring badly need additional beds into the system.

Deputy Sherlock this, combined with the expansion of the pilot paramedic treatment scheme currently in operation at the MGH, would be of considerable help in easing the overcrowding crisis currently blighting Cork’s overstretched emergency departments.

His comments came as the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) ‘trolley watch’ count showed there were 534 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals on Wednesday morning - 79 of these at Cork’s three emergency departments.

The INMO believes the overcrowding crisis could deepen given the rising cases of flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Covid variants, with its general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha saying this would see continued pressure being put the acute hospital system until the end of February “at the very least.”

With this in mind she has called on the Chief medical Officer to issue stronger public health advice in relation to mandated mask wearing.

“It is time for stronger advice on simple and inexpensive measures such as mask-wearing and hand-washing. It shouldn’t be this difficult to issue strong advice in this regard when we are being warned about rising cases of flu, RSV and new Covid variants,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“Recent evidence from the USA has confirmed that new Covid variants are leading to increased hospitalisations,” she added.

Deputy Sherlock said he believed that designated Level 2 hospitals such as Mallow General have the capacity to deal with a greater volume of acute medical interventions.

He said the over-dependence on tertiary hospitals such as the Cork University Hospital (CUH) to deal with everything was “proving futile” at a time when Level 2 facilities “could and should be triaging more patients.”

“The way to keep trolley number down and manageable is by opening up more bed in these hospitals and rotating more consultants out from the Cork University Hospital (CUH) to deal with winter related illnesses. This could be done on a seasonal basis,” said Deputy Sherlock.

He said Level 2 hospitals must become the first port of call for ambulatory care and further protocols can be developed to provide for inter hospital transfers on a ‘needs-be’ basis.

“The pilot scheme where paramedics are able to make a decision to bring patients back to Mallow General when they have been patients there already, needs to be expanded to deal with the current overcrowding experienced in Cork city-based hospitals,” said Deputy Sherlock.