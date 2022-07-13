‘Scorching’ weather alert issued by County Council

Swim Ireland has warned beach bathers to be careful of rip-currents as they head to sea-shore this coming weekend as stone splitting weather is predicted.

CORK County Council issued a weather warning with a difference this week - it’s not for a storm as we’ve come to expect for such alerts but for that rarest of summer visitors, a heatwave.

The moderate or yellow weather alert was issued by the local authority on Wednesday and the warning extends for a full week - from Wednesday, July 13 at 3pm until July 20, 12am.

The weather alert warns of a hot spell lasting from Sunday and into early next week.

“Day time temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too.”

The warning of temperatures which might tip or even exceed 30 degrees in Ireland and around the south west in particular comes as Europe experiences sweltering heat of more than 40 degrees. A record high of 47 degrees was experienced in Portugal on Wednesday.

As well as the warnings with respect to heat, alerts have also been issued by Swim Ireland to warn people intending to hit the waves to be careful to swim where lifeguards are on duty and to be wary of rip currents.

A spokesperson said that some people may feel they are confident swimmers but cautioned that they may have not had an opportunity to attend swimming lessons for two years during lockdown restrictions.

“Just remember swimming in the sea or in a river or lake is not the same thing as a swimming pool - the environment can be deceptive,” said the spokesperson.

Cork County Council’s life guard team said this week that their motton was ‘holding hands saves lives’ as they warned parents not to leave children unsupervised near water.