Scoil Naomh Padraig in Kanturk is in festive spirits

Planting the new 'Tree of Hope' during Friendship Week at Scoil Naomh Padraig in Kanturk. Leona O'Brien, 6th Class, who sponsored the tree, said: Leona said “this tree represents hope for the next generation to stop racism and violence; and also having hope in the world and yourself”.

There was a festive spirit in Scoil Naomh Pádraig before the Easter break as ‘Friendship Week’ was celebrated for the very first time.

The theme of Friendship Week was inclusion and friendship building. Each class teamed up with a ‘buddy class’ and completed an art activity in groups.

All members of the school community, both pupils and staff alike decorated a jigsaw piece. Names and class levels were displayed on each jigsaw piece. All pieces will collectively be assembled to make the Scoil Naomh Pádraig jigsaw, entitled ‘We all fit together in Scoil Naomh Pádraig’. This jigsaw will be on display in the reception area of our school in the coming weeks.

A ‘Tree of Hope’ was planted as part of Friendship Week on the grounds of Scoil Naomh Pádraig. The tree was kindly sponsored by Leona O’Brien (5th Class). This tree symbolises unity amongst all members of our school community and marks the first year of Friendship Week at Scoil Naomh Pádraig.

We thank Leona for showing such initiative during this special celebration of Friendship Week.

In addition, all pupils participated in the Friendship Week Soccer League. Sixth class pupils organised this event and wanted each pupil attending Scoil Naomh Pádraig to be part of a soccer team. All classes were mixed allowing pupils an opportunity to get to know students from other classes.

Pupils from ‘An Gairdín’ were integrated with mainstream classes for the soccer league.

Winning teams were presented with certificates and a treat bag during our Easter assembly on March 31st. We applaud our 6th class boys for showing such initiative in organising a thoroughly enjoyable and active event as part of Friendship Week.

Comhghairdeachas to all our winning teams and to all who participated in the soccer league. We thank our Principal, Mrs. Finnegan, staff members and pupils for embracing the spirit of Friendship Week. May we share many more celebrations of Friendship Week in Scoil Naomh Pádraig in future years.