Schoolboys awards day at Kanturk AFC

Edith Bhokani presenting the Club Person of the Year Award to Shane Heffernan, with Chairman Richard Mernagh and Vice Chair Kevin Aherne at the Kanturk AFC Schoolboys Awards.

Kanturk AFC presented their schoolboys awards last Sunday at their grounds in Gurteenard.

“It was great to see such a large turnout today to support our players. A huge thank you to all our volunteers, players, parents, guardians for their commitment during a difficult season,” Chairperson Richard Mernagh said as he welcomed the players and their families.

Richard thanked the club’s main under age sponsor, Peadar Aspel of Aspel’s Spar, as well as kit sponsors Holland Headstones, ICU Security and Aspel’s Spar. Richard also paid tribute to Patrick and Cornelia Vicaire of Bob’s Bar, for preparing the refreshments for the awards event.

“It was great to get support from local clubs in Kanturk,” he said, “the cycling club for the use of their premises for parking, Kanturk GAA for the use of their chairs and Kanturk Scouts for the use of their marquee.

“Thanks also to Timmy Lynch and Sheila Fitzgerald from The Corkman for their fantastic support each year,” Richard added.

Kanturk AFC’s brand new 2021/22 season kicks off on September 11th for the Under 15 Girls team and on September 18th for the U10 - U16 Boy’s teams. Club Officials wished all players, coaches and managers the best of luck for the season ahead.

Kanturk AFC is run by volunteers who give up their time each week to the club. It is no different for the coming season so please approach any club member if you can help, there are lots of ways to help from picking up the cones after training or giving up one hour a week to help coach a team.