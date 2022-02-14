School hits rocky jackpot for allweather playground plans

Peter O'Donoghue of Jons John Craddock JV, the joint venture building the N22 bypass pof Baile Mhúirne/Macroom for Cork County Council, and Scoil Náisiúnta Chúil Aodha/Barr D'ínse Principal AIndrias Ó Coinceanainn at the site where the school is planning to build an allweather sports facility on top of 3,000 tonnes of crushed rock supplied by the road builders.

FOR the past three Saturday’s there’s been a convoy of trucks carrying approximately 3,000 tonnes of crushed rocks from the works to build the N22 bypass of Baile Mhúirne and Macroom to the national school in Cúil Aodha.

The crushed rocks are needed to provide vital fill for a planned all weather playing area for the school’s 80 pupils and are being provided free of charge by Jons/John Craddock JV Ltd, the joint venture commissioned by Cork County Council to build the €280m bypass.

“We needed material to fill the space we planned to put the all weather pitch in,” said Aindrias Ó Coinceanainn, the principal of Scoil Náisiúnta Chúil Aodha/Barr D’Ínse.

“We got in touch with Jons/John Craddock JV and explained what we needed and they said they would help us out.”

Peter O’Donoghue, the representative of the roadbuilders, said they were glad to help and paid tribute to the preparatory work carried out by the school and its Comhairle na dTuismitheoirí to prepare the way to get the material on site.

“It was a real partnership approach that made sure this project was successful,” said Mr. O’Donoghue.

“The school got the planning permission which was vital and the EPA licence to move the material was also vital.”

The school’s parents’ committee has also raised €17,000 from a draw it organised last year and further funds came from the Grousemount Windfarms as well as through the generosity of the local development committee, Comhaltas Cosanta Chúil Aodha,

“This money will go towards the building of the allweather pitch as well as an adjacent indoor play facility,” said Mr. Ó Coinceanainn.

“For years children had no where to play when it rained and this facility is vital for their ongoing development.”

The remaining work is to take place in September and it’s likely the children will be able to play on their new facility before Halloween.

“They’re looking forward to it immensely,” he said.