Scandinavian superstar Sigrid to play intimate headline gig at Mitchelstown Autumn Air series

Rapidly earning a reputation as being one of the country’s most exciting musical hotbeds, Mitchelstown has pulled off another major coup with multi-award winning Norwegian singer/songwriter Sigrid set to play an intimate gig in the town.

Boasting a head-spinning 1.47 billion streams and 233 million YouTube views, Sigrid has become one of the world’s best selling female solo-artists since exploding straight out of the blocks in 2017 with her debut single ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’.

Ahead of her return to Dublin’s 3Arena the Scandinavian powerhouse, who was due to headline the cancelled 2020 Independence Music and Arts Festival, will play Walsh’s Bar in Mitchelstown on Sunday, November 20.

Tickets for the gig will go on sale today (Thursday, October 5) from 10am at www.ticketmaster.ie.

Sigrid will join a mouth-watering line-up for the four-night Autumn Air Festival at Walsh’s Bar, that also includes headline gigs by The Scratch, Bell X1 front-man Paul Noonan and the inimitable Jerry Fish.

A strong line-up of supports acts for the series includes the likes of Bronagh Gallagher, Lorraine Nash, Ciarán O’Gorman and Sean Joyce.

Following the summer release of her second album ‘How To Let Go’, Sigrid returns to Ireland with her ‘Cozy’ Tour, which will see her play intimate gigs in Bundoran and Belfast as well as Mitchelstown, and culminate with 3Arena show on November 24.

Sigrid is no stranger to Irish audiences, having played sold out shows at the venues including Dublin’s Academy, delivering an emotionally charged set at the Electric Picnic and a magical performance at Dingle’s Other Voices.

Sigrid said Ireland was one of her favourite places to tour, recalling how “gutted” she was at having to cancel previous gigs in Belfast, Bundoran and Mitchelstown due to illness and then Covid.

She is particularly looking forward to playing in front of smaller crowds, promising the Mitchelstown audience a night to remember.

“Doing the Cozy tour around my album launch in May really opened something new again for me,” she told The Corkman.

“I love signing on big stages and having proper tempo to my shows. But on that mini tour I just figured out I loved taking my time in between songs, chatting to the audience and my band on stage, and it was surprisingly, for an album release week, very relaxed and yes, so ‘cozy’,” she added.

Autumn Air promoter Shane Dunne, whom is also founder and co-organiser of the Indiependence Festival, said it was fantastic to finally get Sigrid to Mitchelstown.

“Sigrid was really disappointed to miss out on headlining INDIE 2020. She is a real superstar who has such an affinity with Ireland and its fantastic that she is bring her Cozy tour to Mitchelstown ahead of her Dublin show,” said Shane.

“We are really excited about it,” he added.