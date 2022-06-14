Scale of Gougane Barra turbines dwarfs Cork’s tallest building

The wind farm would be located on the slopes above Gougane though backers claim only one turbine would be visible from ground level.

The wind turibines proposed for the slopes above Gougane Barra are almost three times as tall as Cork's tallest building, the Elysian Tower.

THE campaigners behind a legal challenge to An Bord Pleanála’s decision to greenlight a controversial windfarm on the slopes overlooking Gougane Barra have released a graphic montage illustrating how the proposed turbines would be almost three times higher than Ireland’s tallest building, the Elysian Tower in Cork.

Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh spokesman, Neil Lucey, the owner of the Gougane Barra Hotel, said the graphic had been commissioned to build awareness of the €30m wind energy project and the fundraising campaign being mounted by the campaign to challenge the development in the High Court.

The planned development would involve the construction of the biggest wind turbines ever proposed for County Cork (178.5m), which would be visible on the Gougane Barra skyline.

Supporting infrastructure would include a 38kV electricity substation, battery banks, quarries, deforestation, access roads, site drainage and widening of an access junction on the Shehy Mountains overlooking Gougane Barra and the Pass of Céim an Fhia/Keimaneigh.

The decision to go to the High Court comes on foot of massive opposition to the decision by An Bord Pleanála to overturn Cork County Council’s refusal of the proposal.

The Bord’s ruling also runs counter to the recommendation of its own inspector who said the proposed development would ‘have significant adverse environmental and visual impacts’ and was ‘not sustainable at this highly sensitive location’.

The backers of the development, Wingleaf Ltd, a company which is one of many energy companies owned by Macroom businessman, Michael Murnane, maintain that only one of the farm’s seven turbines would be visible from Gougane Barra.

Over €30,000 has already been raised but the group needs to raise another €65,000 to move forward with the action.

“People do not realise the sheer scale of these proposed structures,” said campaign spokesman Neil Lucey.

“Our graphic gives an honest representation of the terrifying height of these turbines and brings into focus the degree to which the serenity of Gougane is under threat.

“We are confident that the graphic will help increase the level of support for our campaign and assist in our fundraising efforts. There are a variety of ways to contribute to our campaign which may be accessed through www.ballingeary.com.”

The campaign received a boost in April when a High Court judge gave leave to seek a judicial review of the decision reached by An Bord Pleanála but this means that they have to raise at least €65,000 to meet estimated legal fees.