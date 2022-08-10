Savour Cork’s rich and vibrant culture during Heritage Week

‘Doomed Inheritance’ a conference marking the centenary of the looting and burning of Mitchelstown Castle (above) in 1922 will take place this weekend at the St George’s Arts and Heritage Centre in Mitchelstown.

With Heritage Week 2022 looming large on the horizon Cork is set to be a hive of activity from next Saturday, with a comprehensive programme of exciting events taking place at locations across the length and breadth of Reel county.

The county wide initiative, which is being organised in Cork by the County council under the auspices of the Heritage Council, will see more than 120 events taking place in towns and villages, celebrating Cork’s rich and vibrant heritage.

Cork County Councils heritage officer, Conor Nelligan, said the aim of the week is to build awareness of and education about our heritage, thereby encouraging its conservation and preservation.

“There is so much heritage on our doorsteps waiting to be explored. The programme highlights the abundance of great work that is carried out in communities to preserve and promote our natural, built and cultural heritage,” said Mr Nelligan.

“During Heritage Week everyone will have the chance to connect with their heritage and to enjoy, appreciate and share it. It is a week to very much forward to,” he added.

A new innovation this year will be the ‘My Events Trail’, which can be found at www.heritageweek.ie.

“To create a Trail, simply click the heart button next to events you’re interested in. This can printed out or shared by email or social media and updated at any stage over the course of the week,” said Mr Nelligan.

The north and mid-Cork regions feature extensively on the Heritage Week programme, with a range of workshops, talks, nature trails and other vents taking place at locations including Ballinora, Buttevant, Killeagh, Macroom, Mallow and Mitchelstown.

An evening taking place on the eve of Heritage Week that will be of keen interest to many will opening of the eagerly anticipated ‘Béal na Bláth – The Local Story exhibition at the Independence Museum in Kilmurry.

The launch of the exhibition, which will focus on Collins journey through Cork on the day of the ambush, will also incorporate the relaunch of Edward O’Mahony’s book ‘Michael Collins – His Death in the Twilight’.

Another fascinating event will be a public talk and demonstration at St Colman’s Church in Macroom next Tuesday morning from 11am highlighting the conservation works taking place at the former Church of Ireland building.

Next Thursday evening from 7.30pm local historian Christy Roche will hosts a talk at the location of the Battle of Manning Ford in Glanworth, which took place in 1643 during Irish Confederate Wars.

Also on Thursday evening the Duhallow Heritage Society will host a zoom lecture delivered by historian Mary O’Mahony entitled ‘Women’s Role During the Irish Revolution, which will look at the important role played by Cumann na Mban during the period

Across the week library in Mitchelstown will host and exhibition cultural and sporting heritage of the local area, as well as daily ancestry search workshop’s each morning.

On Wednesday the stately Ballyvolane House in Castleyons will opened up to the public for guided tours of the building and its magnificent gardens and on Saturday August 2o Kieran Jordan will give a guide tour of the historically significant Castlehyde Graveyard near Fermoy.

For a full line up of events taking place across Cork under the banner of Heritage Week 2022 visit www.heritageweek.ie.