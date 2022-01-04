Satirical Mallow News tweets for the last time

The @MallowNews take on the issues of the day is often biting but never mean.

ONE of Ireland’s favourite Twitter accounts signalled that its last satirical tweet had been sent as the New Year dawned at the weekend.

Mallow News, which was authored by a writer who lived in the locality of the north Cork capital, had acquired more than 40,000 followers for the account after more than six years of posting of on the button and often pricelessly funny takes on the social media platform.

The account began in May 2015 but it announced its closure with two tweets issued on New Year’s Eve.

The first tweet caused a furore on the social media platform when its import began to sink in with the account’s loyal following.

“Happy New Year! The offices of Mallow News will now be closed for 2022 and beyond. Thanks to all for the retweets and likes etc. Take care! Try not to die!”

As many followers found it difficult to believe, a confirmatory tweet was issued, summing up in the typical Mallow News the account’s achievements over its six years.

“We’ve been a real force for change. When we started, FG were in government, there was a housing shortage and a health system in crisis. Fair to say we’ve achieved a lot since then. Now FF are in government as well. You’re welcome.”

Follower Éanna Ó hAnluain asked the account not to quit: “Ah, don’t go you’re great craic.”

The response of Diarmuid Ó Dálaigh was pointed.

“No! How else will we know what Waterford Whispers would be like if they were funny?”

While Waterford Whispers is a blog which has been featured on RTÉ, to come controversy, and was, in its heyday, very popular, it has been less in the public eye in recent months.

Others suggested it would be moving to ‘Buttevant News’ or ‘Doneraile News’ while one urban follower suggested it could become ‘Malahide News’ and ‘lose the culchiness’.

It’s last tweet in good humour was a tribute to ‘Golden Girls’ actor Betty White whose death at the age of 99 was announced on New Year’s Eve.

“RIP Betty White, 99 is no age at all.”

The author of Mallow News, who was interviewed by the Corkman following the publication of a book of ‘fake news’ stories more than a year ago, has maintained what he termed his partial anonymity throughout though he did admit during the interview with this newspaper that his Christian name was Stephen.

He called the account Mallow News because he was from the town and, as he said, ‘it wouldn’ make much sense otherwise’.

His anonymity was down to his notion: “I have no interest in squeezing a drop of notoriety from the dishcloth of celebrity.”

While the tweets were funny and often bitingly so, they were never mean spirited. The humour was self deprecating more often than not and was of the type that the target could laugh to him or herself when they got over being the target of the tweet.

While the account has 40,174 followers, it only followed 195 other accounts and these included ‘Waterford Whispers’, Vincent Browne and The Best Bits Podcast, the podcast which is co-presented by Castlemagner script writer, Will Collins, the writer whose work ‘Wolfwalker’ and ‘Song of the Sea’ was Oscar nominated.