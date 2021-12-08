Sanita aiming for olympic glory with UCC

Richard Brewster, Bank of Ireland; Morgan Buckley, Director of Sport and Physical Activity in UCC; Olympian Rob Heffernan; Christine O Donovan, Deputy Head of Sport & Physical Activity and world champion Sanita Puspure, newly appointed head coach of University College Cork. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.

THE Ballincollig-based three-time Irish Olympian and two-time World Champion Sanita Puspure has been unveiled as University College Cork’s new head rowing coach.

A single sculls World Champion in 2018 and again in 2019, Ms Puspure is a level-3 qualified rowing coach and recently completed a degree in Sports Science and Conditioning with Setanta College.

In her new role she will oversee the development of the 200 resisted members of the university’s rowing club across novice, intermediate, club and senior crews.

The club has an illustrious record of achievement winning several national championship events and boats several Olympians as current members including gold medal winner Paul O’Donovan, bronze medal winner Emily Hegarty, and rowers who were part of Team Ireland in the Tokyo games including Ronan Byrne, Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Lydia Heaphy and Tara Hanlon.

The club also has several international rowers such as club captain Hugh Sutton, John Kearney, Alex Byrne, and Will Ronayne who have competed for Ireland at junior, U23, and senior level.

Ms Puspure said she is looking forward to working closely with coaches Martin Kilbane and David Breen to develop the next crop of rowers wearing the famous ‘Skull & Bones’ who aspire to be Ireland’s next Olympians.

“I’m very excited to accept this role as a rowing head coach in UCC and I’m looking forward to sharing all my knowledge and skills with all the athletes and helping them to reach their goals in sport,” said Ms Puspure.

Welcoming the appointment UCC’s director of sport and physical activity, Morgan Buckley, said he had no doubt but that the club would benefit immensely from Ms Puspure’s experience, drive, passion and expertise.

“We are We are very grateful for the ongoing support of our partners Bank of Ireland, who make an amazing contribution to our sports programme in UCC, including supporting teams sports scholarship and coaching,” he added.