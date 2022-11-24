Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) said news that a contractor has been appointed to the project has come s an “early Christmas present” for the Duhallow region.

The layout of the proposed roundabout and traffic calming measures at Ballymacquirke Cross.

A CONTRACTOR has finally been appointed to undertake a programme of safety works at an infamous North Cork road junction once dubbed ‘the most dangerous in the country’.

Following a detailed tendering process, it has emerged that Cork-based Sorensen Civil Engineering has been appointed lead contractors for the works at Ballymacquirke Cross.

The project will entail the construction of a roundabout at the junction on the busy N72 Mallow to Killarney road bisecting Banter and Kanturk, which has been the scene of numerous serious and fatal accidents over the years.

Established in 1977, Sorensen is one of the country’s leading civil engineering companies, with an impressive track record of complex infrastructural projects under its belt.

Among these are Phase one of the Marian Park project in Cork City, the cork Lower Harbour and Cork main drainage projects, the redevelopment of the former Faber Castell buildings in Fermoy and Phase two of the Cork Airport Business Park.

The company is currently undertaking upgrade works/safety works on the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke.

Over recent weeks preliminary works have been undertaken at Ballymacquirke, including the compulsory purchase of approximately 10-acres of land in the vicinity of the junction in preparation for commencement of the project.

After years of debate at County Council level about the need for safety measures at the crossroads, agreement was reached in 2018 between the authority and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) that a roundabout at the junction would be the best and most cost-effective way forward.

The following year, €150,000 was allocated for the design and planning process of the project, which was subsequently delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Much to the surprise of local councillors TII had allocated just €3,000 to the project this year as planning had not yet been granted when their budget for 2022 was announced in January.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the project last January, and it is understood that now a contractor has been appointed Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) will release estimated €4 million funding needed to complete the works.

News that a contractor has been appointed to the project has been welcomed by local county councillor Bernard Moynihan (FF), who has doggedly raised the issue at council meetings numerous occasions over recent years.

“I was delighted to receive confirmation from Cork County Council that Sorenson Civil Engineering have been appointed to carry out the works at Ballymaquirke Junction. This is a great early Christmas present for the thousands of people who use this junction and the people of Duhallow,” said Cllr Moynihan.

He said it was anticipated construction work on the project, which will take in the region of nine-months to complete, will get underway early next year.

Cllr Moynihan said he had been writing to different Transport Ministers and TII for a number of years calling for action to be taken to improve safety at the treacherous junction.

“I was delighted to deliver a petition signed by over 3,000 people to the Transport Minister about this matter back in 2019, which showed the huge level of public concern about the safety at Ballymacquirke,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“These works are badly needed and the appointment of the main contractor is a huge step forward and is brilliant news for this major infrastructure project. I am delighted to see real progress and movement on this important development for the Duhallow area,” he added.