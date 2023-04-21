‘Sad day’ for Mallow as Ulster Bank branch closes

Seán Sherlock TD -’ the Ulster Bank in Mallow has been an essential part of the fabric of the town for years.”

The UIster Bank branch in Mallow, which closed its doors for the final time on Friday.

THE north Cork town of Mallow lost its Ulster Bank branch on Friday, leaving the town reliant on its Bank of Ireland, AIB, Permanent TSB and Mallow Credit Union outlets for future financial services.

For some in the historic market town, it is a symbol of yet another vital local business being lost – despite the fact that Mallow has long been considered one of Ireland’s most dynamic towns thanks to its location on the River Blackwater and position astride the main Dublin-Cork railway, not to mention the Cork-Limerick road.

Mallow Development Partnership official John McDonnell said it was yet another blow the town could have done without.

“The loss of the local Ulster Bank branch is a blow. It is a loss for the town and a blow for all the loyal staff that worked there, not to mention the families and businesses that did business there.”

He said the timing of the closure was particularly painful with Mallow left reeling two months ago from having the promised development funding for its long-awaited relief road slashed from over €1m down to just €100,000.

The project is estimated at €50m and identified by Mallow industrial, commercial, political and cultural leaders as vital to the town’s future.

Traffic congestion has long been viewed as the greatest threat to Mallow’s future development – and traders are worried shoppers may bypass the town for Cork city or rival centres in north Cork and south Limerick.

Some argued that traffic and heavy goods vehicles passing through the town were effectively a noose slowly throttling the town’s retail development.

“Every loss and closure of a business is a setback for Mallow. But the reality is that any further delay to the relief road represents a massive body blow to Mallow town, local residents and local businesses,” Mr McDonnell said.

Mallow Chamber of Commerce president Sharon Cregg said the bank’s closure was a sad day for the town.

“It is with disappointment that we have to say goodbye to the team from Ulster Bank in Mallow who have been active as a business in our community for many years,” she said.

“We have been grateful for their support with community initiatives such as the Christmas lights.

“The closure impacts negatively on the community who have had well-established relationships with the staff and also on employment opportunities in Mallow.

“Mallow, as a town, is ideally situated in terms of transport links, including bus and rail, and has a thriving business community that delivers retail and services across all sectors.

“As such, it provides excellent investment and employment opportunities. Our beautiful parks and outstanding hospitality facilities also makes Mallow a great place to live.

“Although Mallow is large enough to provide ample choice and opportunities, it also remains small enough that close, personal relationships can be maintained. So any business closure is thus personally felt as a loss in our community.

“We wish the staff and management the best in their future endeavours, and thank them for their years of service.”

Cork East TD and Mallow native, Seán Sherlock, said it was not only a sad day for the town but for the financial sector as a whole across Ireland.

“The Ulster Bank in Mallow has been an essential part of the fabric of the town for years,” he said.

“Its closure marks a sad trend where banks are becoming more distanced from their own customers.

“It is sad to witness because the Mallow branch held its own against Bank of Ireland and AIB. Its loss is to be lamented.”

Locals echoed their sadness at the rapidly changing face of Ireland’s Main Street.

“It is Ulster Bank today but how much longer before we are told that towns don’t need any banks? That we should do everything online or else go to the nearest big city,” Mallow resident Seán Buckley said.

“I’m in my 60s and I remember a time when banks, post offices and garda stations were a given for every Irish town. But that is not the case today.”