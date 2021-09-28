Ryanair seat sale ’til midnight to celebrate return to Cork

RYANAIR has announced the full recovery of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity at Cork Airport with the reopening of its two-aircraft base there.

The reopening, which will take off in December, will bring 20 routes to Cork, including the introduction of new services to Birmingham and Edinburgh which were left unserved following the collapse of Stobart Air.

While many of the routes will not come on track until the summer season of 2022, for winter 2021\22 flights operating from Cork will fly to Alicante, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gdansk, Lanzarote, Liverpool, London (Stansted, Luton & Gatwick) Malaga, Poznan and Tenerife.

Ryanair has now restored traffic to pre-pandemic levels for Summer ’22 in Cork, Shannon, Knock, and Kerry airports.

To celebrate the return to Cork Airport, Ryanair has fares available from just €19.99 for travel until end of October ’22, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, September 30, only on the Ryanair.com website.

“Ryanair is delighted to confirm the reopening of its two aircraft base at Cork Airport. This €200 million investment secures 60 Ryanair jobs at Cork, but more importantly restores passenger traffic at Cork to pre-pandemic levels for Summer ’22,” said Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson. “Cork along with Shannon, Kerry, and Knock have had their Ryanair traffic fully restored to pre-pandemic levels of capacity ensuring the recovery of tourism, jobs, and connectivity.”

Cork Airport MD Niall McCarthy was equally delighted with the reopening. “Twenty routes on sale from Cork Airport on the Ryanair website will ensure that Christmas 2021, Spring and Summer 2022 contains lots of travel options for our passengers,” he said.

“Outbound sun and city breaks and inbound visitors from the UK and Continental Europe is good news for jobs in aviation, tourism and hospitality and the rebound of our economy in 2022.”

Meanwhile, Cork airport currently remains closed as a major upgrade of the main runway takes place. The works are expected to last until mid-November.

Cork Airport had 2.6 million passengers in 2019 flying 57 scheduled routes across nine airlines, together with a number of charter routes.