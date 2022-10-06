Rural Community Health Worker project for North Cork launched in Mallow

Doireann Gough of Alone, Sharon Cregg, President of Mallow Chamber, Sadie Allen, Cork ETB and Nuala Glanton, Cork ETB were at the launch of the North Cork Rural Community Project at the Mercy Centre, Mallow

Deputy Mayor of Cork County Councillor Deirdre O’ Brien launched the North Cork Rural Community Health Project at the Mercy Centre, Mallow. Pictured with Deirdre are Project Workers Majella Canty (IRD Duhallow), Lorna Hurley (Avondhu Blackwater Partnership) and Jackie Hehir (Ballyhoura Development).

Deputy Mayor of County Cork Cllr Deirdre O’Brien last week launched a three-year Rural Community Health Worker project in North Cork at an event in The Mercy Centre Mallow.

A team of three Rural Community Health Workers is in place in the North Cork region since January 2022. They focus on helping communities in North Cork to improve their health, lifestyle and overall wellness by developing health and wellness programmes with the community.

The main focus for the Rural Community Health Workers is to inform and empower communities and individuals in the areas of suicide prevention, intervention and postvention (ie after an event involving suicide) work initiatives. They are also building on a co-ordinated programme of training and support work already in place across North Cork.

The project is a collaboration between the HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare with IRD Duhallow, Avondhu Blackwater and Ballyhoura Development Partnerships.

A dedicated support team is overseeing this work, and that team includes HSE Community Workers, Regional Suicide Resource Officer and reps from each development partnership area involved.

HSE/CKCH Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention Helena Cogan said: “Free training in suicide prevention has been available throughout Cork and Kerry for almost 20 years. The introduction of the Rural Community Health Worker project for the North Cork area will ensure that the increased and enhanced availability of information on supports to those at risk and those affected by suicide is promoted and supported to an even greater degree.

“The core aspect of the Rural Community Health Worker project will be to ensure that the suite of free training programmes related to suicide prevention/intervention are made widely available to the rural sector of North Cork, such as:

- START (90 minute online suicide alertness training),

- SafeTALK (half-day suicide alertness for everyone training)

- 2 day ASIST (Applied Suicide Alertness Skills Training)

- 1 day Understanding Self-harm Training across the North Cork area.

“A series of networks will also be established to support the area of postvention work when needed in collaboration with the Suicide Bereavement Liasion Service, local partnerships, the community and CKCH HSE representatives,” added Helena Cogan.

Speaking at the launch event Principal Community Worker, HSE Sorcha Ni Chrualaoich welcomed the project.

“Rural Community Health Workers will soon be ready to promote and deliver a HSE developed programme entitled Minding Your Wellbeing which looks at mindfulness, gratitude, self-care and resilience.”

“Rural Community Health Workers will be highlighting their projects and activities across North Cork to Community Healthcare Networks and are happy to engage with healthcare professionals, community organisations and individuals,” she said.