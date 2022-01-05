Cork

RSA figures show 2021 was the safest year on Cork roads since records began

Data shows 66% drop in fatalities compared to 2020 and the lowest annual total in six-decades

Liz O&rsquo;Donnell, chair of the Road Safety Authority.

Nationally, 133 people died on Irish roads over the course of 2021 - the lowest figure recorded since data began to be collated in 1959.

PROVISIONAL figures released by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have revealed that last year was the safest on Cork’s roads network in terms of fatalities in six-decades.

The figures showed that eight people lost their lives on Cork’s roads during the course of 2021, down from 24 in the previous year (the largest number of any county in the country) - representing a 66% decrease in fatalities from 2020.

