RSA figures show 2021 was the safest year on Cork roads since records began

PROVISIONAL figures released by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have revealed that last year was the safest on Cork’s roads network in terms of fatalities in six-decades.

The figures showed that eight people lost their lives on Cork’s roads during the course of 2021, down from 24 in the previous year (the largest number of any county in the country) - representing a 66% decrease in fatalities from 2020.

According to the RSA this was the lowest number of road fatalities recorded across Cork in a single year since data on individual counties was first collated in 1961.

Nationally, 2021 also experienced the lowest number of fatalities on the entire Irish road network, with 133 people losing their lives in 120 fatal road collisions across the course of the year.

This represented a 9% reduction on the figure of 146 for 2020 and was four less than the previous lowest figure of 137 deaths recorded in 2018.

It was also the lowest figure since national records began in 1959.

The data for 2021 showed there was a slight reduction in the number of serious injuries down from 1,105 in 2020 to 1,091 in 2020.

The RSA said that while the figures indicated that 18 pedestrians tragically lost their lives during 2021, this was down from 32 in 2020 and represented the lowest number of pedestrian deaths recorded since the first breakdown of these figures was collated in 1995.

Broken down into different categories, the figures showed passenger deaths were down from 25 in 2020 to 17 in 2021, with the number of cyclists killed reducing from 10 in 2020 to seven last year.

However, the data showed that the number of driver deaths rose from 61 to 70 and the number of motorcyclists killed increased from 17 to 21.

The RSA data showed that 23% of fatalities occurred on urban and 77% on rural roads, more than half of those (66%) who died were aged between 16 and 45 and males accounted for almost three-quarters of road deaths.

August (22), April (18), July (17), December (17) saw the highest number of deaths, with almost half of fatalities occurring between 2pm and 10pm.

While the RSA overall figure for 2021 was down on the previous year, its chairperson Liz O’Donnell did say that tragic end to the year, which saw a number of people lose their lives on Irish roads, served as a stark reminder of “just how fragile life is on the road.”

The reduction in road deaths means more lives have been saved. While we never know who these people are, it is important that the road using public know that because of their choices and actions, fewer families had to deal with road trauma in 2021,” said Ms O’Donnell.

“However, as the past week has shown tragedy on the road can occur in a split second, we all need to be aware of just how fragile our lives are and take extra care on the road,” she added

A point also made by junior transport minister Hildegarde Naughton, who while welcoming the reduction, said that it would come as “cold comfort” to the families of those killed and injured.

Meanwhile, garda figures have highlighted that despite high profile road safety campaigns, people are still willing to take risks on our roads.

The figures showed that over the course of 2021 8,800 people were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, more than 175,000 speeding fines were handed out, more than 23,000 people were stopped for using a mobile phone while driving and more than 7,000 vehicles occupants were detected not wearing seatbelts.