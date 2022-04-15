Roy is keen to see the public back Guide Dogs for the Blind campaign

Roy Keane with a furry friend, retired guide dog Rory, at the launch of the Cork-based Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind ‘Guide Dogs Day’, which will take place on Friday, May 27. Photo: John Allen.

WHILE he may have been regarded as something of a ferocious terrier on the pitch, Irish soccer legend Roy Keane has once again shown that his bark is a lot worse than his bite.

The Cork man was back on home turf recently to help launch the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind annual national ‘Guide Dog Day’ fundraising campaign, which will take place on Friday, May 27.

Keane, who has been an ambassador and staunch supporter of the Cork-based charity for a number of years, has urged the public to get behind the campaign to provide guide dogs for the visually impaired and assistance dogs for the families of children with autism.

This year the charity is challenging people to ‘get active’ by walking, running or swimming 100km during May and sharing their progress on social media using the hashtag #100k4GDD or to donate at www.guidedogs.ie.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind CEO Tim O’Mahony said the charity is aiming to “changed the lives” of dozens families by providing them with a dog free of charge this year.

“Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we successfully matched 73 guide dog and assistance dog partnerships in 2021 and placed four Community Dogs in schools and facilities around the country,”

“This year our resilient community of clients, volunteers and supporters, who are able to return to on-street fundraising, are determined to change the lives of 85 families and are calling on the public to help,” he added.

The charity’s successful breeding programme has continued to grow this year, with four litters born to the end of March and 108 puppies, who will start their formal training later this year and in 2023, currently being raised.

It has 35 pups currently undergoing formal training, which will be matched with some the families on their waiting list this year, including 97 on the assistance dog programme.

“This year Guide Dog Day will see our volunteers nationwide finally back out in their localities doing on-street collections and other event and activities. The funds raised in May will mean the lives of 85 families will be changed - which is a tremendous incentive,” said Mr O’Mahony.

“Of course, not everyone will want to take on the challenge. Whatever activity or event is done, or donation is made, every contribution will make a difference,” he added.

To donate to the charity visit www.guidedogs.ie or Text WOOF to 50300 to donate €4.